×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rabbit urine turns wheel of fortune for Kiserian farmer

By Mike Kihaki | January 29th 2021 at 16:03:23 GMT +0300

Consolata Atuti attends to her rabbits in Kiserian farm

Rabbits used to be reared as pets, especially by young boys who were still learning their way around the farm. Others shot at rabbits with bows and arrows to test their macho skills. But not anymore.

The beautiful and timid rabbit is now more than just a pet. Thanks to the high nutritional value of rabbit meat as discovered in recent years, the furry animal is quickly becoming a delicacy in many Kenyan households and big hotels. Not only that, farmers who rear rabbits for meat also benefit from fur and urine, both of which have a distinctive market value.

Consolata Atuti, a rabbit farmer in Kiserian, is one of the many who are reaping gold from the benefits of rearing rabbits. Atuti told CityBiz she never imagined that she would make any income from rabbit-keeping.

“I started rabbit keeping around August 2020 with one male and two females. Within that period of around six months, I now have almost 40 rabbits, not counting the ones that have died and the ones I have eaten,” she said.

Read More

Atuti notes that besides food, she keeps rabbits for their urine, which is used as a pesticide and fertilizer. She says that pure rabbit urine is rich in nitrogen, which is required by plants for growth and which can also act as a pesticide. She was inspired to start rabbit husbandry out of curiosity, which she pursued with a startup capital of Sh4,500. 

“At first, I was buying each rabbit for between Sh1,000 and Sh1,500. I can confidently say that with around Sh5,000 one can comfortably start the business,” she says, adding that a doe and buck costs on average Sh2,000, and rabbit feed in form of pellets costs Sh2,500 a bag.

“I decided to do rabbit farming because it is a good source of meat protein, and not many people have discovered them so the market is still very lucrative,” she says.

Initially, Atuti sold rabbit meat onlybefore learning that the urine and droppings were also marketable as organic manure.

“I harvest 150 litres of rabbit urine per week for production of organic fertilizer, which translates to an average of Sh30,000 per week,” she says, noting that one litre of the urine retails at Sh250.

In oder to harvest as much urine as possible, the rabbit cage is made using a wire mesh floor which the animals rest on. Underneath, a slightly slanted iron sheet is placed which directs urine to a gutter and, thereafter, to a container for collection. One litre of fresh rabbit urine mixed with 20 litres of water is adequate for use as pesticide and foliar.

To add value to the final product, Atuti says she supplements the rabbits’ feed with amino acids and minerals.

“I feed them on Far Pellets which are rich in amino acid and minerals. These soft pellet feaces are re-ingested by the rabbit to supplement their nutritional needs,” she says.

Used as pesticide, rabbit urine repels insect pests like aphids, mites, bugs, and leaf miners through its pungent smell. Atuti says some of the main benefits attributed to rabbit urine are that it is cheap, and has a high level of nutrients through which plants derive nitrogen. Moreover, it is organic, hence environmentally friendly. Her major clients for rabbit urine include organic vegetable and strawberry farmers whose products are considered sensitive.

Besides rabbits, Atuti also rears chicken and runs a farm growing vegetables and French beans for export. Her symbiotic-style farm is self sufficient, since she uses vegetable remains to feed her animals, while the animal products are used to sustain the plants. This provides multiple streams of income by selling the animal products as well as vegetables.

So far, her main challenge has been finding a market for her products. She says: “A ready market is not easy to find unless you go for it. Market is there if you take time to look for it. People take time to accept new ideas, hence market is slow. Also, rabbits need tender care in terms of sanitation and health for optimal production.”

Related Topics
Rabbit organic manure
Share this story
Previous article
With affordable housing projects, what next for Nairobi landlords?
Next article
Two escape narrowly as car bursts into flames in Mombasa (VIDEO)

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Four school boys who vandalised desks to construct rabbit hutches rewarded
Four school boys who vandalised desks to construct rabbit hutches rewarded

LATEST STORIES

Police probing Garissa County Assembly fire
Police probing Garissa County Assembly fire

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

7 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

10 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

11 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

11 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

Augustine Oduor 16 hours ago
Uhuru, Raila should simply accept that they are dynasties

Uhuru, Raila should simply accept that they are dynasties

Michael Ndonye 17 hours ago
Rapper drops mic to cook

Rapper drops mic to cook

Stevens Muendo 17 hours ago
Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Daniel Wesangula 17 hours ago

More stories

What you need to know as you get into the stock market

By Gloria Aradi
What you need to know as you get into the stock market

My playful hobby that turned into a goldmine

By Awal Mohammed
My playful hobby that turned into a goldmine

Bootstrapping versus seeking external investors

By Pauline Muindi
Bootstrapping versus seeking external investors

Common money myths that are holding you back

By Winnie Makena
Common money myths that are holding you back

My career in finance began as a cleaner

By Eve Mosongo
My career in finance began as a cleaner

A small business applying big strategy

By XN Iraki
A small business applying big strategy

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.