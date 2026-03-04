×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund

By Nancy Gitonga | Mar. 4, 2026
John Mbadi addresses a joint parliamentary energy committee on benefits from the South Lokichar oil project ahead of planned commercial drilling in Turkana County, February 16, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John  Mbadi’s admission in an affidavit yesterday that he lied to Kenyans over the controversial Sh5 trillion infrastructure fund is not surprising, given that he has been engaging in populist politics at the expense of the sensitive and heavy workload his office carries.

In official court papers filed recently at the Milimani High Court, the Treasury boss, without flinching, swore an affidavit last week confessing that he misled Kenyans on the establishment of the National Infrastructure Fund.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

John Mbadi Sh5 Trillion Fund Treasury Infrastructure Fund Controversy
.

Latest Stories

Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
National
By Ronald Kipruto
37 mins ago
To move to the next level, the whole of Africa should embrace Kiswahili
Opinion
By Bob Kinyanjui
50 mins ago
Universal electricity access is a prerequisite for inclusive development
Opinion
By Isaac Kiva
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
By Nancy Gitonga 50 mins ago
Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
By Jacinta Mutura 50 mins ago
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
By Josphat Thiong’o 50 mins ago
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
By Olivia Odhiambo 50 mins ago
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved