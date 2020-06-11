×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength

By Reuters | January 28th 2021 at 11:03:02 GMT +0300

Apple on Wednesday reported holiday quarter sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations, as new 5G iPhones helped push handset revenue to a new record and sparked a 57 per cent rise in China sales.

Apple shipped its iPhone 12 lineup several weeks later than usual, but an expanded number of models and new look tapped pent up demand for upgrades, especially in China. The company also posted strong sales of its Mac laptops and iPads in the quarter, driven by consumers working, learning and playing from home during the pandemic.

Apple's revenue for the quarter ended December 26 rose 21 per cent to $111.44 billion. Earnings per share rose to $1.68 from $1.25, beating Wall Street targets, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Sales of iPhones were $65.60 billion and beat a record set three years ago.

Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told investors that revenue growth was likely to accelerate on a year-over-year basis in the current fiscal second quarter and that gross margins were likely to be similar to the fiscal first quarter's rate of 39.7 per cent. He also said the company's services segment revenue faced a tough comparison to the year before, when the pandemic lifted sales, and that year-over-year growth in the company's wearables segment would slow.

Shares of Apple were down 2.6 per cent at $138.33 in after-hours trade following the report but have risen nearly 12 per cent since January 15. Apple shares rose 85 per cent over the previous year, versus 46 per cent for the Nasdaq 100, of which it is a component.

Read More

"Their challenge is keeping up the success to justify the now-premium valuation," Trip Miller, managing partner at Apple investor Gullane Capital Partners.

Apple, the biggest U.S. listed public company by market capitalization with a value of $2.4 trillion, has thrived through a pandemic that forced it to shutter many of its stores but prompted many consumers to buy or upgrade devices.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview that the company now has an active installed base of 1.65 billion devices, compared with 1.5 billion devices a year ago. Cook also said Apple now has an installed base of more than 1 billion iPhones, an increase over the 900 million the company most recently disclosed in 2019.

China proved a strong market for iPhone, with overall sales there rising 57 per cent to $21.31 billion.

"We had two of the top three selling smartphones in urban China," Cook told Reuters in an interview, adding that "upgraders in particular set an all-time record in China."

Mac sales hit expectations at $8.68 billion. Sales of iPads, services and wearable topped Wall Street targets. IPad revenue was $8.44 billion and the services business, which includes its new Apple One bundle of television, music and cloud storage services, had $15.76 billion in revenue.

Apple logo (PHOTO; Reuters)

Cook told Reuters that sales of Macs, iPads and the iPhone 12 Pro model all ran into "supply constraints." He said that "semiconductors are very tight" but that other areas of the supply chain contributed to the constraints as well.

Apple has 620 million paying subscribers on its platform, ahead of its goal to have 600 million subscribers by the end of 2020, Cook said.

The services segment also includes sales from Apple's App Store, whose billing practices have become a flashpoint of conflict with "Fortnite" creator Epic Games and whose privacy rules have ticked off a public spat with Facebook Inc.

Apple's wearables and accessories segment, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods product lines, hit $12.97 billion in revenue. Apple in December released the AirPods Max, a $550 set of over-ear wireless headphones, with shipment dates stretching months into the future within hours of the product's launch. Cook said short supplies of the AirPods Max could continue into the company's current fiscal second quarter.

Related Topics
Apple Wall Street
Share this story
Previous article
What to look at when choosing roofing material
Next article
Biden takes sweeping measures to curb climate change, vows job creation

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Biden urged by 32 advocacy groups to reject Big Tech influence
Biden urged by 32 advocacy groups to reject Big Tech influence

LATEST STORIES

The trends shaping Kenya’s roofs
The trends shaping Kenya’s roofs

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

5 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

9 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

9 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

10 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

Kamau Muthoni 3 hours ago
How long covid-19 school break created junkies

How long covid-19 school break created junkies

Grace Muiruri 11 hours ago
Why political unity is elusive in Luhyaland

Why political unity is elusive in Luhyaland

Babere Chacha 12 hours ago
Facing Mount Kenya

Facing Mount Kenya

Wainaina Ndung’u and Ndung’u Gachane 12 hours ago

More stories

Iran House of Innovation and Technology debuts in Kenya

By Wainaina Wambu
Iran House of Innovation and Technology debuts in Kenya

ByteDance reduces size of India team

By Reuters
ByteDance reduces size of India team

Google revives Australia news platform amid content payment fight

By Reuters
Google revives Australia news platform amid content payment fight

Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue

By Reuters
Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue

Survey: CFOs prioritise workplace automation

By James Wanzala
Survey: CFOs prioritise workplace automation

New app to tame water cartels in Nairobi

By Josephat Thiong'o
New app to tame water cartels in Nairobi

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.