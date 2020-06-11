×
Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue

By Reuters | January 26th 2021 at 18:20:57 GMT +0300

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had acquired email newsletter startup, Revue, as the microblogging platform seeks to attract users who want to make money from their followers.

Twitter, which did not disclose the deal value, said it would make Revue's premium features free for all users starting Tuesday and lower the paid newsletter fee to help writers retain more of the revenue generated from subscriptions.

Founded about six years ago in Utrecht, Netherlands, Revue has customers including Vox Media, Chicago Sun-Times, the Markup and completes with services like Substack.

Following the takeover, Revue will operate as a standalone service and expand its team by hiring for key roles across engineering, design, research and data science.

San Francisco, California-based Twitter said the acquisition would provide writers and long-form content curators a new way to connect with their audience.

