×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya determined to conclude trade deal with US, says Uhuru

By PSCU | January 19th 2021 at 17:42:13 GMT +0300

Outgoing US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter at State House with President Uhuru Kenyatta (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated Kenya’s determination to conclude ongoing negotiations with the United States of America and sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The President gave the assurance Tuesday afternoon when he bade farewell to outgoing US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter who paid him a courtesy visit at State House, Nairobi.

The Head of State said the FTA will build on the successes achieved under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) by ushering in better and bigger trade opportunities and prospects for Kenya.

“We appreciate what has been achieved through AGOA, but it is time we moved to much closer trade arrangements that are mutually beneficial. We will not lose focus on concluding the FTA,” the President said.

Kenya and the US launched trade negotiations on July 8 with the aim of crafting a comprehensive FTA that will serve as a model for similar pacts across Africa.

Read More

He thanked the US Government for the support Kenya continues to receive in the security sector especially the fight against terrorism and the response against Covid-19.

On his part, McCarter thanked Uhuru and the people of Kenya for making his two-year tour of duty in the country successful.

“I am a fortunate man to have served Kenya as US ambassador. I will be visiting Kenya from time to time and I hope I will be able to bring more investors,” Amb McCarter told the President.

At the meeting, also attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo, the President wished the outgoing US envoy success in his future endeavors.

Related Topics
President Uhuru Kenyatta AGOA Kyle McCarter
Share this story
Previous article
HSBC to axe 82 UK branches, cut services in others
Next article
Wenger explains why 'genius' Ozil will prove Arsenal doubters wrong

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

President urges striking medics to return to work
President urges striking medics to return to work

LATEST STORIES

Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

23 hours ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 day ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

1 day ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

6 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Dominic Omondi 48 minutes ago
How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

Wainaina Wambu 48 minutes ago
From barely surviving to an industry leader  

From barely surviving to an industry leader  

Winnie Makena 1 hour ago
Economy needs major push but not from wheelbarrows

Economy needs major push but not from wheelbarrows

XN Iraki 1 hour ago

More stories

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

By Dominic Omondi
Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Uhuru picks boss for new PPP affairs department

By Roselyne Obala
Uhuru picks boss for new PPP affairs department

Nairobi, Nakuru and Kiambu winners in new CRA formula

By Roselyne Obala and Everlyne Kwamboka
Nairobi, Nakuru and Kiambu winners in new CRA formula

Tatu, Konza in a pact to woo investors

By James Wanzala
Tatu, Konza in a pact to woo investors

Why sanitary pads, adult diapers are her business

By Peter Theuri
Why sanitary pads, adult diapers are her business

Kenya needs implement Malabo Declaration to achieve food security

By Dr Samantha Opere
Kenya needs implement Malabo Declaration to achieve food security

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.