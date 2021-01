Kenya determined to conclude trade deal with US, says Uhuru

Outgoing US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter at State House with President Uhuru Kenyatta (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated Kenya’s determination to conclude ongoing negotiations with the United States of America and sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The President gave the assurance Tuesday afternoon when he bade farewell to outgoing US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter who paid him a courtesy visit at State House, Nairobi.

The Head of State said the FTA will build on the successes achieved under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) by ushering in better and bigger trade opportunities and prospects for Kenya.

“We appreciate what has been achieved through AGOA, but it is time we moved to much closer trade arrangements that are mutually beneficial. We will not lose focus on concluding the FTA,” the President said.

Kenya and the US launched trade negotiations on July 8 with the aim of crafting a comprehensive FTA that will serve as a model for similar pacts across Africa.

Read More

He thanked the US Government for the support Kenya continues to receive in the security sector especially the fight against terrorism and the response against Covid-19.

On his part, McCarter thanked Uhuru and the people of Kenya for making his two-year tour of duty in the country successful.

“I am a fortunate man to have served Kenya as US ambassador. I will be visiting Kenya from time to time and I hope I will be able to bring more investors,” Amb McCarter told the President.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

At the meeting, also attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo, the President wished the outgoing US envoy success in his future endeavors.