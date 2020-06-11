×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why sanitary pads, adult diapers are her business

By Peter Theuri | January 17th 2021 at 08:53:04 GMT +0300

Catherine Mumbua Wanjoya, founder Genesis Care on August 29, 2020 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Every time she mentions Makueni, her face brightens. She has fond memories, not of her childhood at Masokani in Makueni, but of her going back to her home village to help tackle a problem that disturbed her in childhood, and that is still affecting many girls.

Catherine Mumbua says she did not have sanitary pads as a young girl growing up. It is this reason that has made her and he husband, Chege Wanjoya, develop machines that can help girls cross a hurdle she was, during a troubled childhood, unable to.

“I went back to Makueni to help these girls get sanitary pads. Many shops do not stock the pads because the locals wouldn’t afford them in packs. We distributed pads but realised that it was not sustainable in the long term. That is when we came up with this,” she points at a dispenser, a metal fabrication standing alongside neater, branded counterparts.

The first dispenser they made was heavy, thus cumbersome to move about and operate, and perhaps a little unappealing as well. They advanced to the second prototype, a fibreglass dispenser.

Read More

The founders of Genesis Care, which offers end to end menstrual hygiene solutions, then made a coin-operated dispenser. With a Sh10 or Sh20 coin, the dispenser will release a sanitary pad.

“This one has a capacity of 40 sanitary pads. It is mechanical - we have to load the pads from one side through the spaces to the other,” she says, opening the door of the machine.

They gave out the machines to schools and churches in Makueni.

“The University of Nairobi has also taken up the machine. They already have four.”

Catherine Mumbua Wanjoya,founder Genesis Care on August 29, 2020. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Some girls also get the dispensers to help them make a shilling. The girls operating the dispensers then buy products to restock from Genesis Care, the company taking half of the ten shillings from every pad as the girl gets the other five shillings.

Another one with a capacity of 50 sanitary towels has been completed and is already branded. This is a mobile based machine and uses 2G connectivity, the idea being to help students where mobile network reach is poor, use it.

“The intention is to account for every sanitary pad released by donors. Most of these pads end up missing on the way to the girls they were intended to reach,” she says.

Each girl is expected to have a unique pin and, in a keypad where they can enter their credentials, will enter the pin alongside the school code. As such, the machine picks data such as how many pads each girl picks in what period of time.

“This can help monitor their menstrual behavior and address issues in their health.” If pads are expired, the dispenser cannot release them.

A fourth one, that awaits launch, will use Wi-Fi connection, and can show the names of the buyers of the pads and the number of pads bought upon confirmation of payment via M-Pesa.

These are awaiting certification before they hit the market.

Catherine, whose Genesis Care dispensers got patented in 2018, would later realise that she had created a problem through her humanitarian act.

“Now there were so many pads littering the environment. We wondered how we were going to control the waste.”

Unsurprisingly, and not one to give up, she sought, and found, the answer. Alongside the prototypical dispensers for display is an incinerator, which has been tested and is awaiting certification to hit the market.

Catherine demonstrates how a mask incinerator burns masks to ashes a measure to control environmental degradation. [David Gichuru, Standard]

It has an opening through which one can dispose of their used sanitary pads. Once full, it will burn them into sterile ash, each pad producing a gram of ash.

“This one can work for a school of about 300 students. It would cost Sh75,000,” she says.

The company exhibited in a meeting of secondary school heads in Mombasa in 2018 and were given a nod to create the machines. These incinerators vary in sizes.

The company also has incinerator for used masks and diapers. “The high temperatures make the ash sterile. The machine is well padded and insulated the heat doesn’t escape.”

Adult diapers

Genesis Care, owned by the parent company Silmak Agencies, a family business co-started by Catherine and Chege in 1988, also manufactures sanitary pads and adult diapers, although the production is not done in the country.

Why adult diapers?

“My dad, who had been unwell and was bedridden since 2011, needed the diapers. We used to buy a pack at Sh1,500, which couldn’t last three days. Then one day in 2015, I asked myself, why not see what makes them this expensive? Why not try making them?”

She did research on Google and realised that in China, the diapers were way cheaper. She got the specifications for the diapers and decided to start manufacturing them from outside the country where the technical expertise was already developed.

She chose her own specifications and soon, the first shipment docked.

The mother of three (two boys and a girl) who has a degree in Entrepreneurship and a Masters in Strategic Management, has seen her company win numerous grants and recognised during International Women’s day for their contribution in Sexual Reproductive health 2019 by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Graca Matchel Trust Fund and the Global Fund.

Related Topics
Sanitary pads Enterpreneurship
Share this story
Previous article
Nyakeya reflects on mixed fortunes at Masr and Harambee Stars
Next article
Maddison ‘invents first Premier League' social distancing celebration after scoring

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Money traps many startups fall into
Money traps many startups fall into

LATEST STORIES

PesaLink gets new CEO
PesaLink gets new CEO

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

3 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

5 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

9 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

12 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Every day foods that help relieve stress

Every day foods that help relieve stress

Nimoyo Salim 15 hours ago
Stay woke: When a boss is toxic and what you can do

Stay woke: When a boss is toxic and what you can do

Nancy Nzalambi 15 hours ago
Is Uhuru losing the grip on his Mt Kenya backyard?

Is Uhuru losing the grip on his Mt Kenya backyard?

Wainaina Ndung'u 15 hours ago
Could ODM get city deputy governor position?

Could ODM get city deputy governor position?

John Bundi 15 hours ago

More stories

County woos home stay providers for key summit

By Kevine Omollo
County woos home stay providers for key summit

Puzzle of Sh46 billion loans Kenya was to pay

By Dominic Omondi
Puzzle of Sh46 billion loans Kenya was to pay

KQ denies its plane seized by lenders in Netherlands

By Macharia Kamau
KQ denies its plane seized by lenders in Netherlands

KRA beats December 2020 target by collecting Sh166 billion

By Dominic Omondi
KRA beats December 2020 target by collecting Sh166 billion

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

By Reuters
Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

Property firm to tackle social problems

By Standard Reporter
Property firm to tackle social problems

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.