×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyans in diaspora defy corona to send home Sh337b

By Awal Mohammed | January 16th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Central Bank of Kenya head office in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Coronavirus caught the world flatfooted, but nothing has pulled a surprise on economic experts more than the hike in diaspora remittances to poor nations during the pandemic.

The World Bank had even projected that remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries were expected to drop by around 20 per cent.

Nine months later, official figures tell a different story – a story of how Africans give, not just out of ability, but out of need and resilience. 

In Kenya, what has kept the economy breathing during the pandemic has been agriculture and diaspora remittances.

The two offered the nation a lifeline when erstwhile prime sectors such as tourism were knocked out by the virus.

Read More

Last year alone, Kenyans sent home more than Sh337 billion, according to Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data. This was a significant increase from the Sh305 billion recorded in 2019.

The month of December last year saw the highest remittance from the diaspora of Sh32.5 billion, largely attributed to supporting festivities and preparations for re-opening of schools.

Central Bank of Kenya [File, Standard]

“This remarkable growth of remittances has been supported by financial innovations that provided Kenyans in the diaspora more convenient channels for their transactions,” read a statement from CBK yesterday.

It is only in April and May 2020 that remittances dipped. But since then, they have staged a remarkable recovery as diaspora Kenyans kept the giving spirit alive.

Nigeria remains the largest recipient of remittances in sub-Saharan Africa and is the sixth-largest beneficiary among low- to middle-income countries, with an estimated $23.8 billion (Sh2.5 trillion) received in 2019.

This was an increase of more than half a billion dollars compared to 2018.

Ghana and Kenya were ranked a distant second and third in the region, with $3.5 billion (Sh374 billion) and $2.8 billion (Sh299 billion) received up to September 2019. 

The release of the official figures comes after CBK mooted a plan to introduce a Diaspora Remittances Survey in partnership with Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other stakeholders.

The survey, which will be conducted in February and March, aims at collecting valuable information on remittance inflows to Kenya, the efficiency and cost of alternative remittance channels.

It will also help in informing Kenyans in the diaspora on the investment opportunities in the country and the usage of remittances received.

Despite the increased foreign remittance, the shilling has continued to weaken under the blows of Covid-19.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves (forex) rose by $3.4 million (Sh377.4 million) in the first two weeks of December but this was not enough to shield the shilling, which exchanged at average 110.6 to the dollar.

The weak currency has raised the cost of Kenya’s external loans, a big chunk of which is denominated in dollars.

Last month, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said there was need for the country to hedge against exchange rate risks to mitigate the high cost of servicing dollar-denominated debts.

“To mitigate against currency fluctuations, the currency mix is usually preferred,” Yatani told the National Assembly Finance Committee. 

Close to 66 per cent of Kenya’s external loans are denominated in dollars.

“We need to have a strategy in our medium-term debt plan, that we have alternatives, and we are aggressively pursuing euro-denominated loans,” Yatani said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Kenyans in Diaspora Coronavirus Money
Share this story
Previous article
County allowed to dispose bodies of over 280 newborns
Next article
Traders want direct flights to Yemen

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

South Africa shuts land borders as Covid infections rise
South Africa shuts land borders as Covid infections rise

LATEST STORIES

Nakuru hit by Sh17m cash flow blow after losing matatu fees
Nakuru hit by Sh17m cash flow blow after losing matatu fees

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

1 day ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

3 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

8 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

10 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How safe is your identity on social media, other spaces?

How safe is your identity on social media, other spaces?

Irungu Houghton 14 minutes ago
How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

Roselyne Obala and Everlyne Kwamboka 14 minutes ago
Africa lucky that the youth still believe in ballot power

Africa lucky that the youth still believe in ballot power

Barrack Muluka 14 minutes ago
Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Jael Musumba 9 hours ago

More stories

TelPosta warns buyers off Sh420m property

By Wainaina Wambu
TelPosta warns buyers off Sh420m property

British fraud agency closes BAT bribery investigation

By Frankline Sunday
British fraud agency closes BAT bribery investigation

Sony Sugar pays farmers Sh350m for cane deliveries

By Kepher Otieno
Sony Sugar pays farmers Sh350m for cane deliveries

Legal environment tightens for forex trading in Kenya

By Standard Reporter
Legal environment tightens for forex trading in Kenya

Yatani: First spend what you’ve got then ask for more

By Roselyne Obala
Yatani: First spend what you’ve got then ask for more

Nyong'o, leaders clash over projects

By Kepher Otieno
Nyong'o, leaders clash over projects

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.