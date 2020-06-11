×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19: Lack of harmonised testing rates affect EAC businesses

By Standard Reporter | January 12th 2021 at 10:59:57 GMT +0300

Aerial view of trucks headed to Uganda through Malaba border. [Mumo Munuve/Standard]

The East African Business Council (EABC) is urging for lowering and harmonization of COVID-19 related charges in the East African Community, in a bid to ease the cost of doing business and boost intra-EAC trade.

This is set to support businesses to be more resilient and rebound amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Covid-19 tests are priced differently in each EAC Partner States, while containment measures are varied. For instance; Tanzania and Burundi are now charging a standard rate of $100 for both nationals and foreigners while the other Partner States' charges vary.

“The EAC Secretariat should fast track regional coordination and harmonisation of measures on COVID-19 for economic resilience and growth of the EAC bloc,” said Dr. Mathuki, CEO EABC.

Dr.Mathuki also called for the establishment of a common quarantine period in the region and fast-tracking of the waiting time for Covid-19 test results. The lack of harmonisation of Covid-19 testing rates in accredited laboratories and uncoordinated waiting time for the test results is disrupting cross-border trade.COVID-19 related Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) continue to hinder cross-border trade due to different measures on COVID-19 in the region.

Read More

As of October 2020, the World Bank predicted growth in Sub-Saharan Africa to fall to-3.3 percent in 2020, driven by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Different preventive and restrictive measures undertaken by EAC Partner States to control the spread of COVID-19 have significantly slowed down trade, movement of persons and integration.

The trickle-down effects of these measures have also been felt across affiliated industries and the rest of the economy.

Dr.Mathuki noted that reduction and harmonization of COVID-19 related NTBs will also enable businesses to tap into the opportunities availed by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“AfCFTA prioritizes addressing challenges in trade policy, productive capacity, hard and soft infrastructure, trade information and market integration which are critical for doing business in the continent,” he said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 East Africa Community World Bank
Share this story
Previous article
Referee Michael Oliver regrets Pickford tackle decision
Next article
South Africa shuts land borders as Covid infections rise

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya secures over Sh17b in debt relief from rich nations
Kenya secures over Sh17b in debt relief from rich nations

LATEST STORIES

Marine receive brand new match shirts from Tottenham after 5-0 thrashing
Marine receive brand new match shirts from Tottenham after 5-0 thrashing

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

4 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

7 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

10 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

16 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Maraga exit leaves Mwilu at the centre of Judiciary’s fight with the Executive

Maraga exit leaves Mwilu at the centre of Judiciary’s fight with the Executive

Kwamchetsi Makokha 1 hour ago
How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

Domnic Omondi 12 hours ago
Our political system should be cleaned up

Our political system should be cleaned up

Suleiman Shahbal 12 hours ago
For India, going to Mars is easier than tackling toilet woes

For India, going to Mars is easier than tackling toilet woes

Shyama V. Ramani 12 hours ago

More stories

Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump

By Reuters
Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump

Indonesia names first plane crash victim

By Reuters
Indonesia names first plane crash victim

African free trade tariff rules should be completed by July-official

By Reuters
African free trade tariff rules should be completed by July-official

Why Mombasa County did not break law in impounding Wells Fargo vehicles

By Willis Oketch
Why Mombasa County did not break law in impounding Wells Fargo vehicles

Court freezes bank accounts of two firms

By Phares Mutembei
Court freezes bank accounts of two firms

Traders, transporters decry mobile weighbridge variations

By Titus Too
Traders, transporters decry mobile weighbridge variations

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.