×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KRA offers defaulters new deal

By Peter Theuri | January 12th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has offered taxpayers who have defaulted on payments in the last five years relief options.

Taxpayers will get full or partial relief on penalties and interest on undisclosed taxes dating back to July 1, 2015.

This will be effected through the newly introduced Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme (VTDP), aimed at “providing relief to taxpayers during the challenging economic times brought about by Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme introduced in the Finance Act, 2020 commenced on January 1, 2021, and shall run for three years to December 31, 2023,” KRA said in a statement signed by Commissioner for Domestic Taxes Department Rispah Simiyu.

Read More

The three-year window aims at aiding defaulters to clear their outstanding tax dues and enhancing compliance through disclosure of unpaid taxes.

“The programme seeks to grant relief on penalties and interest on any tax liability disclosed in respect to the period running from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2020,” added KRA.

It said the waiver would depend on when payment of disclosed taxes is made. Those who make full payment this year will get 100 per cent relief in penalties and interest, while those who pay next year and in 2023 will get relief of 50 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

However, taxpayers who are under audit, compliance verification or investigation, alongside those who have been served with a notice of intention to investigate or carry out an audit or compliance check for the undisclosed tax will not be eligible to apply.

A taxpayer who is a party to litigation concerning the tax liability or any matter relating to the tax liability will also not apply. Those granted relief under the programme would not be prosecuted and cannot appeal. 

Related Topics
KRA Kenya Revenue Authority
Share this story
Previous article
Lovers linked to Kiambu murders held for 14 days
Next article
Autopsy: Killer was most cruel to father, son

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky
German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

LATEST STORIES

How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups
How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

4 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

6 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

10 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

16 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Untold story of Kenya’s last white settlers

Untold story of Kenya’s last white settlers

Daniel Wesangula 11 hours ago
Western Kenya’s girl-child in danger

Western Kenya’s girl-child in danger

Gatonye Gathura 1 day ago
When swallowing or passing stool needs painkillers

When swallowing or passing stool needs painkillers

Yvonne Kawira 1 day ago
How alcoholism trickles down generations

How alcoholism trickles down generations

Nancy Nzalambi 1 day ago

More stories

Kenya secures over Sh17b in debt relief from rich nations

By Dominic Omondi
Kenya secures over Sh17b in debt relief from rich nations

'King' of ringtones exits Cellulant after 18 years at the helm

By Macharia Kamau
'King' of ringtones exits Cellulant after 18 years at the helm

Sacco hands over renovated ward

By Fredrick Obura
Sacco hands over renovated ward

Uproar over WhatsApp intrusive new policy

By Allan Mungai
Uproar over WhatsApp intrusive new policy

State mulls talks with unions opposing leasing of sugar factories

By Macharia Kamau
State mulls talks with unions opposing leasing of sugar factories

Ministry wants VAT on tea and coffee scrapped

By Macharia Kamau
Ministry wants VAT on tea and coffee scrapped

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.