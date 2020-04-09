×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Co-op Bank bullish amid profits drop

By Dominic Omondi | January 9th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Co-operative Bank of Kenya City Hall Branch, Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Co-operative Bank of Kenya projects its profit to drop significantly this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but expects the reduction to be lower than the rest of the industry. 

In a statement yesterday, the listed bank said it had made positive strides in a dark period that was characterised by a drop in incomes for households and businesses owing to the adverse effects of the pandemic.  

Profits for last year are expected to decline compared to 2019 due to increased provisioning of loans for borrowers adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The board of directors wishes to announce that the bank’s full-year earnings for the 2020 financial year are projected to be materially lower than the earnings reported for the same period in 2019,” said Co-op Bank Company Secretary Samuel Kibugi in a notice to shareholders.

The bank restructured loans valued at Sh46 billion by the end of the third quarter to help customers negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Read More

As a result, Co-op Bank made a net profit of Sh9.8 billion for the period compared to Sh10.9 billion in 2019, a largely blissful period for the banking sector before the pandemic depressed the economy.

Compared to the other Tier-One banks, Co-op had the least increase in loan impairments and hence the lowest drop in profitability - mainly due to the composition of its loan book, with most of the borrowers continuing to service their loans.

The bank says it is confident that the Covid-19 mitigation strategies that have been put in place, including a “proactive” credit risk management project in partnership with global consulting firm McKinsey will give the business impetus for sustained growth.

Citing the bank’s transformation agenda, dubbed “Soaring Eagle,” Mr Kibugi said the business continued to operate on a sound footing.

Balance sheet growth

This, he said, includes sustained balance sheet growth with assets of over Sh510 billion supported by loan book of Sh284 billion, and total deposits of over Sh380 billion.

He added that the bank also boasted of a thriving universal banking model serving over 8.8 million account holders across all sectors.

“A growing leverage on digital platforms has seen the bank successfully move over 90 per cent of all customer transactions to alternative channels, with over five million customers registered and loans worth Sh42 billion disbursed on the unique Mcoopcash Mobile Wallet,” Kibugi said.

Related Topics
Co-op Bank Profits
Share this story
Previous article
Caretaker arrested in Migori for defiling four-year-old minor
Next article
State loses claim to Thika Road land in botched purchase

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Safaricom’s half-year profits tipped to swell by 11pc
Safaricom’s half-year profits tipped to swell by 11pc

LATEST STORIES

Managing under pressure makes Chelsea job more exciting, says Lampard
Managing under pressure makes Chelsea job more exciting, says Lampard

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

1 day ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

4 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

8 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

14 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Horsepower: Blue Pills are finishing politicians

Horsepower: Blue Pills are finishing politicians

The Nairobian Reporter 8 hours ago
How British Army man steered Rongai trucks into a household name

How British Army man steered Rongai trucks into a household name

Daniel Wesangula 18 hours ago
Political twists and turns that could place Kananu at the helm

Political twists and turns that could place Kananu at the helm

Moses Nyamori and Josphat Thiong’o 18 hours ago
How fallen matriarch shaped the destiny of her only son, Mudavadi

How fallen matriarch shaped the destiny of her only son, Mudavadi

Barrack Muluka 18 hours ago

More stories

Munya moves to break cartels at the Mombasa tea auction

By Macharia Kamau
Munya moves to break cartels at the Mombasa tea auction

Bill gives lifeline to broke companies

By Dominic Omondi
Bill gives lifeline to broke companies

State moves to implement tea regulations, invites public comments

By Samuel Gichure
State moves to implement tea regulations, invites public comments

Bar owners to enjoy 25 per cent fee waiver

By Nderitu Gichure
Bar owners to enjoy 25 per cent fee waiver

Sale of UK firm’s Narok gold mine now pushed to February

By Macharia Kamau
Sale of UK firm’s Narok gold mine now pushed to February

Pension: Trust fund to boost orphans’ welfare

By James Wanzala
Pension: Trust fund to boost orphans’ welfare

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.