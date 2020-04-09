×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ICEA Lion appoints new CEO

By Wainaina Wambu | January 9th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

George Nyakundi

ICEA Lion Life Assurance has appointed George Nyakundi as the new chief executive following the retirement of Justus Mutiga after 27 years with the firm.

Mr Nyakundi (pictured) was ICEA Lion’s general manager for business development and technical services.

A statement form the company said Mr Mutiga had overseen huge growth since his appointment in 2012, with gross premium rising from Sh5 billion to over Sh14.6 Billion last year.

Total assets strengthened from Sh32 billion in 2012 to over Sh100 billion in 2020.

ICEA Lion Group Chairman James Ndegwa said Mutiga was passionate about the advancement of life insurance, pensions and investments, and generously shared his knowledge and experience.

Read More

“The industry is truly indebted to him for his contribution. ICEA Lion Group has benefited immensely from his contribution and we look forward to
retaining and tapping into his wealth of knowledge as he joins the holding company board as non-executive director,” he said.

Mutiga said he was leaving behind a solid business “built on integrity and customer focus.”

“I leave the business in very stable hands,” he said, thanking the company and industry for the support.

Nyakundi started his career at Kenindia Assurance in 1988 before briefly moving on to Occidental Insurance as the marketing and administration manager, and later to Jubilee Insurance in 1999 as a senior underwriter for the life insurance business in East Africa.

He left Jubilee in 2006 to join Alliance Insurance Corporation in Tanzania as the head of the life business.

After working out of the country for 10 years, Nyakundi returned to Kenya and joined the ICEA Lion Group.

Related Topics
ICEA Lion CEO George Nyakundi
Share this story
Previous article
Ministry wants VAT on tea and coffee scrapped
Next article
Nakuru eyes Rwandan tourists

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

NHIF boss: All bills waived for medics admitted in government hospitals for Covid
NHIF boss: All bills waived for medics admitted in government hospitals for Covid

LATEST STORIES

Managing under pressure makes Chelsea job more exciting, says Lampard
Managing under pressure makes Chelsea job more exciting, says Lampard

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

1 day ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

4 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

8 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

14 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Horsepower: Blue Pills are finishing politicians

Horsepower: Blue Pills are finishing politicians

The Nairobian Reporter 8 hours ago
How British Army man steered Rongai trucks into a household name

How British Army man steered Rongai trucks into a household name

Daniel Wesangula 18 hours ago
Political twists and turns that could place Kananu at the helm

Political twists and turns that could place Kananu at the helm

Moses Nyamori and Josphat Thiong’o 18 hours ago
How fallen matriarch shaped the destiny of her only son, Mudavadi

How fallen matriarch shaped the destiny of her only son, Mudavadi

Barrack Muluka 18 hours ago

More stories

Ministry wants VAT on tea and coffee scrapped

By Macharia Kamau
Ministry wants VAT on tea and coffee scrapped

Nakuru eyes Rwandan tourists

By Philip Mwakio
Nakuru eyes Rwandan tourists

WhatsApp users to lose access to accounts unless they agree to share data with Facebook

By Mirror
WhatsApp users to lose access to accounts unless they agree to share data with Facebook

Company halts healthy oil ad after face of product develops mild heart attack

By Agencies
Company halts healthy oil ad after face of product develops mild heart attack

Lenders' bid to recover Sh7b from steel firm hits a snag

By Dominic Omondi
Lenders' bid to recover Sh7b from steel firm hits a snag

Shoprite to make final Kenya bow by month-end

By Peter Theuri
Shoprite to make final Kenya bow by month-end

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.