×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kajiado launches paperless permits system

By James Wanzala | December 17th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho (seated centre) during the launching of the county electronic development application management system at the county headquarters. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Kajiado County Government in partnership with the Architectural Association of Kenya and World Bank have launched the Kajiado Electronic Development Application Management System.

The county becomes the fifth to launch the system after Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nairobi.

The system is under World Bank’s Kenya Competitiveness Enhancement Programme, a four-year project financed by DFID to design, develop, test and deploy the electronic development application management system.

It is a paperless, web-based management information system software, which automates the development of applications that include physical planning proposals, architectural building proposals and associated civil, structural engineering designs and inspection processes.

Read More

Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho said the system will not only increase revenue collection for the county but also ensure contactless operations, thus reducing the chances of Covid-19 infections.

Increase revenue

“This system will increase revenue... we have been losing so much as a county. It will also decrease chances of our officers and the public contracting Covid-19 since there will be less human contact and paper transfer,” he said. 

Kajiado County has experienced rapid urbanisation due to its proximity to Nairobi with a rise in major towns such as Ngong, Ongata Rongai, Kiserian and Kitengela hosting large populations.

The urbanisation has continued to attract large investments in real estate to provide housing, educational and industrial facilities.

Some of the tasks being automated include the development project proposal submissions by planners, architects and engineers, development applications review, issuance of development permits, inspection scheduling and enforcement and issuance of final compliance and occupancy certificates.

“The system will also remove quacks because it is now possible to restrict the users of the system to only persons who are registered to practice as architects, engineers and town planners,” said Lands and Physical Planning Executive Hamilton Parseina.

“This will enhance public safety as we will not have instances where unqualified persons are conducting business.”

Related Topics
Kajiado County DFID Paperless system World Bank
Share this story
Previous article
Low houses, big money
Next article
JSC, SRC disobey orders to harmonise judges pay

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid tax goodies to go as Yatani battles to pay debt
Covid tax goodies to go as Yatani battles to pay debt

LATEST STORIES

Man killed over Sh50 balance
Man killed over Sh50 balance

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

16 hours ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

6 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Low houses, big money

Low houses, big money
Wainaina Wambu 39 minutes ago
Why Nakuru is no pushover

Why Nakuru is no pushover
Peter Theuri and Carolyne Chebet 39 minutes ago
How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim

How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim
Babere Chacha and John Wahome 39 minutes ago
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau
Stevens Muendo 39 minutes ago

More stories

Low houses, big money

By Wainaina Wambu
Low houses, big money

Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage

By Reuters
Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage

How Coronavirus affected customer behaviour

By Fredrick Obura
How Coronavirus affected customer behaviour

Lender feted in automative industry awards

By Agency
Lender feted in automative industry awards

Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on road

By Peter Theuri
Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on road

Investors lose Sh107 million in fake online forex trading deal

By Kamau Muthoni
Investors lose Sh107 million in fake online forex trading deal
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.