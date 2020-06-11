Kajiado launches paperless permits system

Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho (seated centre) during the launching of the county electronic development application management system at the county headquarters. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Kajiado County Government in partnership with the Architectural Association of Kenya and World Bank have launched the Kajiado Electronic Development Application Management System.

The county becomes the fifth to launch the system after Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nairobi.

The system is under World Bank’s Kenya Competitiveness Enhancement Programme, a four-year project financed by DFID to design, develop, test and deploy the electronic development application management system.

It is a paperless, web-based management information system software, which automates the development of applications that include physical planning proposals, architectural building proposals and associated civil, structural engineering designs and inspection processes.

Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho said the system will not only increase revenue collection for the county but also ensure contactless operations, thus reducing the chances of Covid-19 infections.

Increase revenue

“This system will increase revenue... we have been losing so much as a county. It will also decrease chances of our officers and the public contracting Covid-19 since there will be less human contact and paper transfer,” he said.

Kajiado County has experienced rapid urbanisation due to its proximity to Nairobi with a rise in major towns such as Ngong, Ongata Rongai, Kiserian and Kitengela hosting large populations.

The urbanisation has continued to attract large investments in real estate to provide housing, educational and industrial facilities.

Some of the tasks being automated include the development project proposal submissions by planners, architects and engineers, development applications review, issuance of development permits, inspection scheduling and enforcement and issuance of final compliance and occupancy certificates.

“The system will also remove quacks because it is now possible to restrict the users of the system to only persons who are registered to practice as architects, engineers and town planners,” said Lands and Physical Planning Executive Hamilton Parseina.

“This will enhance public safety as we will not have instances where unqualified persons are conducting business.”