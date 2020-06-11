×
Secretary-General appoints Siddharth Chatterjee UN Resident Coordinator in China

By Standard Reporter | December 16th 2020 at 15:15:51 GMT +0300

Siddharth Chatterjee appointed appointed new United Nations Resident Coordinator in China (PHOTO:Courtesy)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Siddharth Chatterjee of India as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, with the host Government’s approval. 

Mr. Chatterjee has more than 25 years of experience in international cooperation, sustainable development, humanitarian coordination and peace and security, which he has acquired at the United Nations and externally.  Most recently, he served as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya after holding other leadership positions across the Organization, including Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Kenya, Regional Director for the Middle East and Europe for the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Denmark and Chief of Staff in the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

He also held leadership positions with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Indonesia, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan and in United Nations peacekeeping operations with the United Nations Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNMIBH). 

Mr. Chatterjee also served in the Red Cross Movement (IFRC) as the Chief Diplomat and Head of Resource Mobilization in Switzerland and before joining the United Nations in 1997, he was a commissioned officer in the Indian Army. A TEDx speaker, he is a regular opinion contributor on humanitarian and development issues for a range of local, regional and international media outlets and journals. 

Mr. Chatterjee holds a master’s degree in public policy from Princeton University in the USA and a bachelor’s degree from the National Defence Academy in India. 

He is married and has one child. 

