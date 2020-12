Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani (left) serves a customer during the opening of the retailer's 67th branch at Hazina Towers- Lifestyle, Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Naivas opened its 69th branch on Friday in Rongai, completing a series of outlets that were slated to be opened in Nairobi Metropolitan Area before end of the year.

Amid concerns about the supermarket chain’s rapid expansion, Willy Kimani, the chief commercial officer said they were not willing to slow down and are determined to launch as many stores as possible.

“We know it has been a tough year and we have some very good offers even on prices. These offers are not changing,” he said.