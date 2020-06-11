×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former athlete opens second supermarket in Eldoret town

By Jonathan Komen | December 6th 2020 at 07:49:05 GMT +0300

Former world 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Moses Kiptanui has opened a new Tulin Supermarket branch in Eldoret.

The new store brings the total to four in the retail chain’s stable; two in Eldoret, one at Kachibora and another one in Kitale.

“This is our fourth branch after many years of trying to catch up (with other retailers). It is good to sacrifice running for the country and also sacrifice in this world of business,” Mr Kiptanui said yesterday during the opening ceremony.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kiptanui said, businesses have not grown as expected.

Read More

“There are employees that we laid off. So, with the opening of this branch, we recalled them. They are happy because it is an opportunity they never expected,” he said.

“At the moment, we have 30 employees and we are being supported by other branches – Iten Road, Kachibora and Kitale. When business gets back to normal, we expect to employ up to 70 staff in this branch.”

The supermarket has a mini bakery to provide customers with fresh bread round the clock, as well as stocking other foodstuff, clothing and furniture, among numerous other household items.

The supermarket is situated at Komora Centre, owned by Kiptanui, which housed Tuskys supermarket for many years.

“We are happy because we are located in the central business district. Many people pass through this area and we also have a bank and the market just a few metres from here. It is a big advantage to us to be doing business in this place,” said Kiptanui.

“We have got a good number of athletes who want to invest and those who really sacrifice their earnings to invest. I have assisted so many athletes to venture into business."

Kiptanui won three steeplechase world championships between 1991 and 1995. He started his supermarket investment eight years ago and says he is happy with the growth so far.

“I am planning to open a supermarket in Iten in the next two years, and another one in Kapsabet,” he said.

“You don’t need to make millions of shillings to start a business. Start with the little capital you have and manage well.”

Kiptanui has also invested high-rise buildings. Other than Komora Centre, there is also Utamaduni House in the same town.

Related Topics
Komora Centre Steeplechase Champion Moses Kiptanui Kenyan Athletes
Share this story
Previous article
Report: Banks should ease services access to people with disabilities
Next article
Global digital differences call for more collaboration

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Don’t feign ignorance of anti-doping rules
Don’t feign ignorance of anti-doping rules

LATEST STORIES

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims at rally for U.S. senators in Georgia
Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims at rally for U.S. senators in Georgia

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

19 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

25 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

27 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

27 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Four lessons from failing in business

Four lessons from failing in business
Pauline Muindi 19 minutes ago
Revealed: The good, the bad and ugly of Kenya since 2010

Revealed: The good, the bad and ugly of Kenya since 2010
Dominic Omondi and Awal Mohammed 19 minutes ago
This nurse knows what it really means to be diabetic

This nurse knows what it really means to be diabetic
Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago
No word yet when Kenya will roll out Covid-19 vaccine

No word yet when Kenya will roll out Covid-19 vaccine
Gatonye Gathura 1 hour ago

More stories

Managing your career in uncertain times

By Hustle Team
Managing your career in uncertain times

How to effectively drive away your customers

By Peter Theuri
How to effectively drive away your customers

A Covid year, but we raised Sh210 million capital

By Winnie Makena
A Covid year, but we raised Sh210 million capital

I quit my job to compete with former employer

By Peter Muiruri
I quit my job to compete with former employer

I dropped medicine for a shovel and cement

By Awal Mohammed
I dropped medicine for a shovel and cement

5 key ways to grow your career

By Hustle Team
5 key ways to grow your career
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.