Former athlete opens second supermarket in Eldoret town

Former world 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Moses Kiptanui has opened a new Tulin Supermarket branch in Eldoret.

The new store brings the total to four in the retail chain’s stable; two in Eldoret, one at Kachibora and another one in Kitale.

“This is our fourth branch after many years of trying to catch up (with other retailers). It is good to sacrifice running for the country and also sacrifice in this world of business,” Mr Kiptanui said yesterday during the opening ceremony.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kiptanui said, businesses have not grown as expected.

“There are employees that we laid off. So, with the opening of this branch, we recalled them. They are happy because it is an opportunity they never expected,” he said.

“At the moment, we have 30 employees and we are being supported by other branches – Iten Road, Kachibora and Kitale. When business gets back to normal, we expect to employ up to 70 staff in this branch.”

The supermarket has a mini bakery to provide customers with fresh bread round the clock, as well as stocking other foodstuff, clothing and furniture, among numerous other household items.

The supermarket is situated at Komora Centre, owned by Kiptanui, which housed Tuskys supermarket for many years.

“We are happy because we are located in the central business district. Many people pass through this area and we also have a bank and the market just a few metres from here. It is a big advantage to us to be doing business in this place,” said Kiptanui.

“We have got a good number of athletes who want to invest and those who really sacrifice their earnings to invest. I have assisted so many athletes to venture into business."

Kiptanui won three steeplechase world championships between 1991 and 1995. He started his supermarket investment eight years ago and says he is happy with the growth so far.

“I am planning to open a supermarket in Iten in the next two years, and another one in Kapsabet,” he said.

“You don’t need to make millions of shillings to start a business. Start with the little capital you have and manage well.”

Kiptanui has also invested high-rise buildings. Other than Komora Centre, there is also Utamaduni House in the same town.