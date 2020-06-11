×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Family firms fight to survive virus hit

By Kamau Macharia | December 2nd 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

One in every three family-owned businesses in the region is fighting to stay afloat owing to challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a new report by the business advisory firm KPMG, a major issue that is giving families sleepless nights this year is staying alive until the worst of the pandemic passes.

A third of the businesses that participated in the survey, cited staying afloat as their most pressing priority this.

Other issues that family businesses are grappling with include growing turnover and improving profitability.

Read More

The survey was conducted in nine African countries including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

“The most pressing priorities for the family businesses are increasing turnover (38 per cent), improving profitability (34 per cent) survival and keeping the business afloat (33 per cent) and diversification of products and services (12 per cent),” said KPMG East Africa Head of Enterprise Sandeep Main.

The report dubbed African Family Business Barometer shows that Covid-19 has affected the confidence of respondents and increased uncertainty about the economic prospects for their family businesses over the next 12 months.

This year’s barometer assessed entrepreneurial orientation and socio-emotional wealth.

Despite the challenges that Covid-19 has had on businesses, most entities are expected to weather the storm, helped by structures that they have put in place.

Besides, the ownership structures of family-owned companies is expected to enable them to survive. In many instances, they are unlikely to sell stakes or withdraw their capital from the business.

“Whilst the immediate future is uncertain, African family businesses are well placed for the recovery of their respective economies due to their natural characteristics – patient capital, a clear sense of purpose and community and a long-term focus on the future,” said KPMG.

“Patient capital in a family business represents business owners who are willing to balance the current return on their investment against long-term transgenerational potential and success.”

KPMG said while family-owned businesses focus on long-term and are risk-averse, in the post-Covid-19 era, they may be forced to reassess some of the traits that had enabled them to succeed.

“Family businesses face many challenges and the pandemic has tested their resilience, innovation and leadership during a difficult period,” said Alan Barr, Partner and Head of Private Enterprise for KPMG Africa.

Covid-19 calls for an accelerated focus on succession and the role of the next generation in governance, ownership and leadership.

Related Topics
Covid-19 pandemic KPMG African Family Business Barometer
Share this story
Previous article
Premier League fixture postponed due to COVID-19 cases
Next article
Villagers torch houses of suspects accused of stealing bull

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Fresh data price wars spark major boon for internet users
Fresh data price wars spark major boon for internet users

LATEST STORIES

EACC recovers Sh6.2 billion public assets countrywide
EACC recovers Sh6.2 billion public assets countrywide

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

15 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

20 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

23 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

23 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

I was sacrificed in the dams scandal, Rotich tells court

I was sacrificed in the dams scandal, Rotich tells court
Kamau Muthoni 32 minutes ago
Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff
Macharia Kamau 15 hours ago
Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections

Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections
Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng’etich 16 hours ago

More stories

Rein in banks too over mobile loans, CBK told

By Kamau Macharia
Rein in banks too over mobile loans, CBK told

CMA to review investment schemes rules

By Andrew Watila
CMA to review investment schemes rules

CMA to review Collective Investment Schemes rules

By Sara Okuoro
CMA to review Collective Investment Schemes rules

UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

By Reuters
UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

By Peter Theuri
I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

Majority shareholders support BOC Kenya acquisition

By Standard Reporter
Majority shareholders support BOC Kenya acquisition
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.