×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya crowned top safari destination

By Correspondent | November 29th 2020 at 12:08:37 GMT +0300

The annual Great Migration of wildebeest and other grazing herbivores across the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem (PHOTO:FILE)

Kenya has been named the World’s Leading Safari Destination by World Travel Awards (WTA) at the 27th Annual WTA Grand Final 2020 held to celebrate excellence in the global travel and tourism industry.

This is the seventh time in eight years that the country has won the award. Kenya Tourism Board Chairman Jimi Kariuki said the win is a testament to the country’s superior offering while CEO Betty Radier said the award cements Kenya's position as a key tourist destination.

The award comes barely three weeks after the destination scooped top continental awards in the inaugural Africa Winners Day, at the World Travel Awards. This included being named Africa’s Leading Tourist Destination with Nairobi being voted as Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination. KTB prevailed as Africa’s Leading Tourism Board.

Earlier, Kenya also scooped the award for Africa’s Best Golfing Destination during the 7th Annual World Golf Awards held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kenya prides itself in having the best safari destinations such the World famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park, the Tsavo East and West National Parks, Lake Nakuru National Park as well as Nairobi National Park-the only national park in the world within a Capital city.

Read More

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chairman, Jimi Kariuki lauded the win as yet another milestone for Kenya’s tourism industry adding that it was a testament to the country’s superior offering of the Safari experience.

“This victory is an endorsement of the destination known as the home of authentic African Safari. Without a doubt, this is a well-deserved win, and we can only get better. We shall continue with our commitment towards preserving the unique wildlife heritage bestowed to our country for the sake of generations to come,” he said.

He added that the recognition meant a lot in 2020 when global tourism is hampered by the global Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Despite there being less travel into the country, destination Kenya has won three global awards this year which are Africa’s Leading Golf destination, Africa’s Leading Tourist destination and now World Leading Safari destination. This means that globally Kenya is acknowledged as one of the best in tourism offering. As we head into the new year, ours will be to build on this to ensure that Kenya’s tourism Industry recovers even better than it was before” added Mr. Kariuki.

On her part, KTB CEO, Dr. Betty Radier welcomed the news saying that it came at the right time when the country was seeking to bounce back to life.

“This is yet another great achievement for the destination this year because it provides a great sense of optimism of the industry. These awards will be important because they will help us in profiling the destination going forward. This is also a motivator for us to keep on improving our offerings in other areas like Beach and experiences,’’ said Radier.

Related Topics
Maasai Mara Kenya Tourism Board Golf
Share this story
Previous article
Bomet County kicks off tea tourism adventures
Next article
Meru woman found dead in police cells moments after arrest

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Golf can bridge the chasm of despair, teach honesty and patience
Golf can bridge the chasm of despair, teach honesty and patience

LATEST STORIES

Oparanya hails DP Ruto’s U-turn on BBI
Oparanya hails DP Ruto’s U-turn on BBI

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

12 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

18 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

20 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

20 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Murder, fraud, assault: Irony of lawmakers ‘breaking’ the law

Murder, fraud, assault: Irony of lawmakers ‘breaking’ the law
Eric Nyakagwa 2 hours ago
Investment goals for all ages

Investment goals for all ages
Pauline Muindi 3 hours ago
Networking: How to remain authentic to your connections

Networking: How to remain authentic to your connections
Nancy Nzalambi 4 hours ago
Study: People put in more effort, hours working from home

Study: People put in more effort, hours working from home
Peter Theuri 4 hours ago

More stories

Dollar falls to lowest level in almost 3 months as investors flock to risk

By Reuters
Dollar falls to lowest level in almost 3 months as investors flock to risk

Bomet County kicks off tea tourism adventures

By Correspondent
Bomet County kicks off tea tourism adventures

State plans to police solar industry with tough rules

By Macharia Kamau
State plans to police solar industry with tough rules

Economic rebound on track: CBK boss

By Frankline Sunday
Economic rebound on track: CBK boss

KQ recovery faces Covid-19 headwinds

By Macharia Kamau
KQ recovery faces Covid-19 headwinds

Centum sinks into Sh1.9b loss as mega deals dry up

By Wainaina Wambu
Centum sinks into Sh1.9b loss as mega deals dry up
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.