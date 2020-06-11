×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

E-commerce to create 3m jobs in Africa

By Wainaina Wambu | November 24th 2020 at 15:00:00 GMT +0300

The International Trade Centre (ITC) has called on youths to embrace e-commerce and tap into global online sales worth Sh2,600 trillion ($26 trillion). 

This is as the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gets off the ground in 2021. “Online marketplaces could drive inclusive growth across Africa, with e-commerce likely to create as many as three million jobs by 2025,” ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton told a trade forum in Nairobi last week.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina said prioritising e-commerce would support efforts to build digital capabilities and integrate enterprises into regional value chains. She said technical issues such as cross-border payment systems ought to be worked out.

Related Topics
Trade E-commerce Jobs Online Jobs
Share this story
Previous article
KMPDU: Claims doctors are getting Covid-19 in bars insult to us
Next article
Foreign investors dominate bourse weekly trading activity

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Coast heritage site connected to slave trade set for renovation
Coast heritage site connected to slave trade set for renovation

LATEST STORIES

Boost for BBI proponents as IEBC okays signature form format
Boost for BBI proponents as IEBC okays signature form format

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

7 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

13 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

15 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

16 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The champions risking it all to help Kenya beat coronavirus

The champions risking it all to help Kenya beat coronavirus
Mercy Kahenda 5 hours ago
We will not open schools, Knut says

We will not open schools, Knut says
Augustine Oduor 7 hours ago
Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills

Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills
Martin Ndlovu 7 hours ago
How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness

How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness
Macharia Kamau 8 hours ago

Read More

Twitter to finish delayed 'fleets' rollout by Friday

Sci & Tech

Twitter to finish delayed 'fleets' rollout by Friday

Twitter to finish delayed 'fleets' rollout by Friday

Apple lowers App Store fees for small developers, critics see little impact

Sci & Tech

Apple lowers App Store fees for small developers, critics see little impact

Apple lowers App Store fees for small developers, critics see little impact

Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope

Sci & Tech

Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope

Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.