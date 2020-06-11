×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

G20 to extend debt relief to mid-2021, pushes private sector to help

By Reuters | November 23rd 2020 at 16:12:35 GMT +0300

Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies on Sunday endorsed a plan to extend a freeze in official debt service payments by the poorest countries to mid-2021 and backed a common approach for dealing with their debt problems.

In a joint statement, Group of 20 leaders also strongly encouraged private creditors to take part in the initiative on comparable terms and said they were keeping an eye on the special challenges facing African and small island states.

The G20 debt relief initiative - launched shortly after the start of the pandemic in the spring - has helped 46 of 73 eligible countries defer $5.7 billion in 2020 debt service payments, freeing up funds for countries to fight the pandemic and shore up their economies.

But lack of private-sector participation and countries’ concerns about marring future access to capital markets have limited the success of the debt freeze, which was initially projected to generate some $12 billion in extra liquidity.

Some big creditor countries, including China, also failed to include all state-owned institutions, such as the China Development Bank, in responding to requests for debt relief.

Read More

The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated concerns about high debt levels affecting not just low-income countries, but some middle-income states as well.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva called for prompt and effective implementation of the debt treatment framework to provide permanent debt relief to the poorest countries, but said other countries also needed help.

“Going forward, we must also help those countries not covered by the framework to address debt vulnerabilities so that their economies can become more resilient,” Georgieva said in a statement after addressing G20 leaders.

Eric LeCompte, a U.N. adviser and executive director of Jubilee USA Network, said the new framework would push the private sector to get involved because it made G20 debt relief contingent on countries asking for similar treatment from private creditors, but offered no guarantees.

He said the G20 initiative also left out countries that needed urgent help.

“Six of the 12 countries with the highest COVID death rates are middle-income countries, which remain outside the scope of the G20 debt process,” he said.

The United States has said it is open to expanding the framework to include middle-income countries and small island states, but U.S. officials said that view was not currently shared by all G20 members.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
G20 Debt Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Inside a Tigray town scarred by Ethiopian conflict
Next article
We’re digging out PEV perpetrators- Kinoti

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Donald Kipkorir on Covid-19 fight: My lungs had been compromised
Donald Kipkorir on Covid-19 fight: My lungs had been compromised

LATEST STORIES

Champions League: Why Messi was left out of Barcelona's squad to face Dynamo Kyiv
Champions League: Why Messi was left out of Barcelona's squad to face Dynamo Kyiv

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

7 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

12 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

15 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

15 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Coming soon: Use of saliva for Covid-19 testing

Coming soon: Use of saliva for Covid-19 testing
Killiad Sinide 8 hours ago
The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer

The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer
Jeckonia Otieno 17 hours ago
Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders

Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders
Gatonye Gathura 17 hours ago
Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row

Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row
Daniel Chege 17 hours ago

Read More

Farmers demand investigations into factory fire incident

Business News

Farmers demand investigations into factory fire incident

Farmers demand investigations into factory fire incident

Tea farmers boycott over transfer to a nearby factory

Business News

Tea farmers boycott over transfer to a nearby factory

Tea farmers boycott over transfer to a nearby factory

'Give 3pc budget to Judiciary'

Business News

'Give 3pc budget to Judiciary'

'Give 3pc budget to Judiciary'

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.