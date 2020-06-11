CS Yatani approves appointment of Shamiah as new CMA Chief Executive

Incoming CMA Chief Executive Officer Wyckliffe Shamiah (R) and NSE boss Mr. Odundo (Left)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has approved the appointment of Wyckliffe Shamiah as the Chief Executive Officer Capital Markets Authority replacing Paul Muthaura.

The recruiting panel settled for an insider to succeed Paul Muthaura whose term ended last year. Shamiah has been the acting CEO since January 1 2020.

Before he was appointed the acting CEO, Shamiah had served as the Director Market Operations since November 2011 and has held multiple senior positions in market supervision, research, financial analysis, and compliance at the Authority over a career of more than 22 years. During this period, Mr. Shamiah has been the nominee of the Capital Markets Authority to the Council of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya for more than 10 years and a representative of the Authority to the Financial Stability Board Regional Consultative Committee for Sub-Saharan Africa.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FCPA)(K) and holds a Masters in Business Administration (Finance Option) from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics and Economics from Egerton University.

“I believe it will be motivating and rewarding to the whole CMA team that a long-serving and highly experienced officer of the Authority, having risen through the ranks over the last 23 years, emerged as the successful candidate for the position,” says Chairman of CMA Board James Ndegwa.