Treasury earmarks Sh3b for disaster management

By Frankline Sunday | November 18th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani

The State has mooted a disaster management fund that will be used to prepare and cushion the country against disasters.

The National Treasury yesterday unveiled the Public Finance Management (Standing Disaster Management Fund) Regulations 2020 that will create a multi-billion shilling fund to cater for humanitarian, economic and environmental disasters.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“The fund shall facilitate disaster preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery, and provide a common basket for disaster fund to facilitate faster, transparent, predictable and accountable disbursement of funds for disaster management,” explains the regulations in part.

The fund will draw financing from Treasury, with approval of parliament, grants and donations, as well as income generated from economic activities.

Treasury has already earmarked Sh3 billion as seed capital for the fund for the 2021/2022 financial year. The regulations will see a maximum of 60 per cent of the disaster fund used for response and mitigation, 20 per cent for disaster preparedness and 17 per cent for recovery.

The new regulations come at a time the country is reeling from rising cases of the Covid-19, with more than 70,800 reported cases and more than 1,200 deaths.

Last April the government unveiled the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund to marshal resources for the pandemic response. The fund was boosted by donations from external entities, the private sector and individual Kenyans. The State has, however, been criticised for failing to provide adequate disclosure on disbursement and use of the funds, amid concerns over mismanagement.

In August, the Ombudsman directed Ministry of Health and county officials to make public information regarding the cash collected and their utilisation

Interfaith Covid team chairman in hospital after getting virus
Homa Bay nurses strike over October payment
CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 day ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

9 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

9 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Rare white giraffe fitted with a GPS tracking device

Rare white giraffe fitted with a GPS tracking device
Standard Reporter 1 hour ago
What if Trump refuses to concede?

What if Trump refuses to concede?
Japheth Ogila 5 hours ago
Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling
XN Iraki 14 hours ago
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
Financial Standard Team 15 hours ago

Safaricom makes key changes

Safaricom makes key changes

KRA cited for violating law in row with firms

KRA cited for violating law in row with firms

Kenya’s Sh105b IMF loan among highest

Kenya’s Sh105b IMF loan among highest

