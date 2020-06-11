×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid exposes what Africa should do to sustain trade

By Pamela Coke-Hamilton | November 15th 2020 at 16:56:40 GMT +0300

AU headquarter in Addis, Ethiopia (PHOTO: FILE)

The economic downturn caused by Covid-19 has sent shock waves across the Sub-Saharan African region.

The Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat reports that, for the first time in decades, there has been a contraction of GDP of between 2 to 5 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa. This is directly attributable to the pandemic.

The crisis has also triggered a reality check. It has exposed the challenges and inequalities of ‘business as usual’ and magnified the risks inherent in a business model, which often does not have inclusivity and sustainability as priorities. It is now more evident than ever that the way we produce, trade, organise our supply chains, and consume must change if we want to mitigate short-term impacts and better prepare ourselves for future crises while building resilience of our economies.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

One just has to look at the case of commodity producers who often depend entirely on a single income stream associated with export markets. Any shift in demand has a trickle-down effect. As this shift is often a decline in demand, it has concrete impacts on the real economy. With Covid, demand in export and local markets has changed as unemployment rises, consumer incomes fall, and economic recession takes over. Can the Africa Continental Free Trade Area help to future proof African economies? I believe it can. From it will flow benefits to the private sector − and primarily the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that account for about 80 per cent of Africa’s businesses.

Given the International Trade Centre (ITC) survey finds that two-thirds of African companies are strongly affected by the pandemic, it is clear that any agreement that seeks to make it easier for these MSMEs to trade across borders has an immediate contribution to make. ITC focuses on helping the African private sector recognise and take advantage of business opportunities that will come with an operational free trade area. The World Bank predicts that implementing AfCFTA will grow Africa’s exports by $560 billion, mostly manufacturing. Simply removing tariffs on goods in the region could increase the value of intra-African trade by more than 20 per cent by 2040. The AfCFTA will stimulate industrial development and value addition as companies exploit economies of scale and access cheaper raw materials due to reduced tariffs. In turn, this will have an impact on prices and consumer choice. And given that many imports in future will be inputs for re-export, it also helps drive diversification in the region.

The architects of the AfCFTA used Africa’s existing regional economic communities (RECs) as the ‘building blocks’ of the new continental arrangement. The integrity of its constituent parts strengthens the new superstructure.

For example, the East African Community (EAC) has made steady progress in putting in place common standards, rules of origin and a common external tariff. The bloc is one of the most integrated RECs in Africa, creating a common market in January 2010 that allows free movement of goods, services, capital, labour and people, and establishment and residence rights. The EAC’s remarkable strides include harmonising monetary policy frameworks and exchange rate operations, rules and practices governing bank supervision, and integrating payment systems, financial markets and financial reporting. There is much to learn here as we plot the implementation of the AfCFTA.

Digitalisation has been central to keeping MSMEs afloat in the region. Using digital technologies has created new revenue streams and expanded efficient platforms such as mobile banking and digital data management. Nevertheless, this development remains out of reach for too many MSMEs in Africa. The level of digital penetration, especially in rural areas, remains far too low. The recovery must spur a redoubling of efforts to get more businesses online and more people connected.

E-commerce has the potential to be a significant driver − and outcome − of intra-African trade. Through the AfCFTA, countries can bring down obstacles in the digital space via synchronised regulatory approaches on data security, cybercrime, taxation, digital inclusion, and digital and e-transaction laws. This is all part of building a regional business ecosystem that is competitive and investment-ready.

The AfCFTA must be an engine for growth as much as an engine for inclusion. This is why ITC focuses on ensuring that MSMEs − especially those led by women and young people − will benefit from the AfCFTA. This is also why ITC recently introduced One Trade Africa, a new programme focused on unlocking the full potential of the AfCFTA for MSMEs.

Through partnerships, One Trade Africa will empower African MSMEs to strengthen their competitiveness. The recent launch of the online training course on ‘How to Export within the AfCFTA’ developed in partnership with Afreximbank is one example.

-The writer is Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, a joint agency of the World Trade Organisation and United Nations.

Related Topics
AfCFTA Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Man Utd have the mentality to be league champions, says Fernandes
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Dexamethasone now key drug for local Covid-19 patients
Dexamethasone now key drug for local Covid-19 patients

LATEST STORIES

Man Utd have the mentality to be league champions, says Fernandes
Man Utd have the mentality to be league champions, says Fernandes

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

4 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

7 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

7 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

7 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Jeffrey Haynes 18 hours ago
Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage

Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage
Joackim Bwana 18 hours ago
Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me

Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me
Jacqueline Mahugu 18 hours ago
How to invest in yourself

How to invest in yourself
Pauline Muindi 18 hours ago

Read More

Why Women should move towards leadership positions

Opinion

Why Women should move towards leadership positions

Why Women should move towards leadership positions

As Kamala's victory shows, new blood drives America

Opinion

As Kamala's victory shows, new blood drives America

As Kamala's victory shows, new blood drives America

‘Small’ hustle, but big money

Opinion

‘Small’ hustle, but big money

‘Small’ hustle, but big money

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.