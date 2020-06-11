×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Emirates turns to Dubai to see it through crisis after Sh371.3 billion loss

By Reuters | November 13th 2020 at 12:39:00 GMT +0300

State-owned Emirates said on Thursday that Dubai would help it through the coronavirus crisis after losses of USD3.4 billion (Sh371.3b) tipped the airline’s holding company into its first half-year loss in more than thirty years.

A general view of an Emirates Airlines' Boeing 777-300ER aircraft being modified to provide additional cargo capacity with seats removed from the economy class cabin, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in this undated picture obtained June 25, 2020. [Reuters]

Emirates said global travel restrictions meant revenue dropped by 75 per cent to USD3.2 billion as passenger traffic fell by 95 per cent to 1.5 million in the six months to the end of September.

“We have been able to tap on our own strong cash reserves, and through our shareholder and the broader financial community, we continue to ensure we have access to sufficient funding to sustain the business and see us through this challenging period,” Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said.

Read More

The Dubai government would support the airline on its recovery path, said Sheikh Ahmed, who is also a senior member of Dubai’s ruling family and holds senior positions in government.

Emirates temporarily suspended most of its flights at the height of the pandemic, which has decimated global travel.

The airline filled just 38.6 per cent per cent of the seats on offer, though saw high demand for freight due to limited availability of air cargo services globally due to the drop in passenger flights.

Emirates, which a year ago reported a USD235 million half-year profit, received USD2 billion in state assistance from the Dubai government between April and September this year, which the airline said was an equity investment.

The airline’s entire operation is dependent on international demand as it does not operate domestic flights.

Emirates Group, which includes the airline and other aviation and travel assets, saw revenue plunge 74 per cent to USD3.7 billion and made a loss of USD3.8 billion.

The last time Emirates airline reported a loss was for the financial year 1987-88, and that was primarily due to the costs of its start-up operations, a spokeswoman said.

The number of Group employees had reduced 24 per cent between April and September to 81,334, it said, without disclosing the number of airline staff.

Sources have told Reuters that thousands of airline employees, including pilots and flight attendants, have lost their jobs at Emirates this year.

Related Topics
Emirates Boeing Aviation Kenya Airways Emirates Airlines
Share this story
Previous article
China sends 'congratulations' to Joe Biden on US election win
Next article
Swiss to ban deducting bribes from taxes

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Airline says it could run out of cash in early 2021
Airline says it could run out of cash in early 2021

LATEST STORIES

KALRO, partners in new pre-cooked bean project
KALRO, partners in new pre-cooked bean project

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

2 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

4 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

4 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

5 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When mental issues break a marriage

When mental issues break a marriage
Gardy Chacha 2 hours ago
Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly

Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly
Saada Hassan 13 hours ago
All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport

All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport
Allan Mungai and Awal Mohamed 13 hours ago
Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den
Yvonne Chepkwony 22 hours ago

Read More

Trump bans US investments in firms linked to Chinese military

Business News

Trump bans US investments in firms linked to Chinese military

Trump bans US investments in firms linked to Chinese military

Mwache Dam project works to commence early next year

Business News

Mwache Dam project works to commence early next year

Mwache Dam project works to commence early next year

Equity Bank profit dips on bad loans

Business News

Equity Bank profit dips on bad loans

Equity Bank profit dips on bad loans

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.