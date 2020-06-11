×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

'Humanitarian e-commerce' thrives in Somalia amid pandemic

By Reuters | November 13th 2020 at 09:30:00 GMT +0300

Muslima Abdirahman, a Somali mother of nine, escaped death twice in the past two years while shopping for groceries in Mogadishu, where Islamist insurgents regularly carry out suicide bombings on busy streets and markets.

Isha Hassan Abdinur prepares to receive her online shopping from the World Food Program (WFP) in Daynile district of Mogadishu, Somalia October 26, 2020. [Reuters]

She shudders at the memories: “I wiped my tears with my veil and went home on foot without buying anything.”

But earlier this year Abdirahman traded her dangerous errands for online shopping, thanks to the World Food Programme’s “humanitarian e-commerce” system in Somalia -- part of its global shift from distributing food to handing out cash.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Conceived as a way to protect women in Somalia from security threats -- be it bombings in the capital city or harassment in a camp -- it is also now helping to prevent large crowds gathering at aid distribution sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abdirahman compares the prices of products such as cooking oil and salt offered by retailers on an app called e-Shop created by WFP, spending the monthly USD60 stipend she receives from the agency as she sees fit. This frees up time for working as a cleaner and for childcare, she said.

Her neighbour Ilhan Adow, who also uses the WFP app, says she uses the hours she saves to breastfeed her children, do chores and rest.

WFP launched e-Shop in 2018 but only introduced home delivery in April this year, a month after COVID-19 reached Somalia. WFP sped up implementation of this option so that needy families could reduce their potential exposure to the virus, said Cesar Arroyo, head of WFP in the country.

Dignity

Years of conflict, and the threat of al Qaeda-linked Islamists battling to overthrow the government, leave many Somalis dependent on aid.

But e-Shop has changed the dynamic, said Arroyo.

“Years ago, when we were handing out food, people accepted it but you could see in their body language how the dignity wasn’t there,” he said. “Now... they are the ones deciding where and what to buy.”

Hundreds of retailers sell on the app. Transactions are recorded to comply with the government tax system. Purchases are verified on delivery using biometrics.

Six million dollars in transactions, and more than 51,000 deliveries, have gone through the system.

It operates in Mogadishu, including in camps for people forced from their homes by violence, and in all Somalia’s main towns.

WFP has long used electronic vouchers for distributing cash aid for Syrian refugees, but Somalia is the first place where it has used an app and home delivery system.

The UN agency, which won the Nobel Peace Prize this year, hopes to roll out online shopping elsewhere, said Arroyo. “If it works in Somalia it can work anywhere else.”

Nearly 100,000 out of the 500,000 people receiving cash aid monthly from the United Nations in Somalia are using e-Shop. The number of app users has doubled, from 47,000 at the end of March, before home delivery launched, to 94,000 by late October.

Abdirahman said COVID-19 was yet another reason she preferred shopping online. “We were afraid of catching corona,” she said. “We were lucky to get this application.”

One businessman said his sales have increased by 80 per cent since his company began selling food on the app, now that people living in camps on the outskirts of Mogadishu can access his products via the app.

“They used to come a long way to our shops,” said Ahmed Nur Abdullahi Siyad. “Now they don’t have to pay bus fare.”  

Related Topics
E-Commerce World Food Program WFP COVID-19 Online Shopping
Share this story
Previous article
Background story to the hit 'Jerusalema' song
Next article
Neymar to miss Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Layoffs loom as coffee chain Java asks staff to resign
Layoffs loom as coffee chain Java asks staff to resign

LATEST STORIES

I took four COVID-19 tests; two were positive, two negative — Tesla CEO Musk
I took four COVID-19 tests; two were positive, two negative — Tesla CEO Musk

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

2 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

4 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

4 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

5 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly

Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly
Saada Hassan 10 hours ago
All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport

All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport
Allan Mungai and Awal Mohamed 10 hours ago
Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den
Yvonne Chepkwony 19 hours ago
How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death

How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death
Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago

Read More

South Africa bets on technology to close inequality gap

Sci & Tech

South Africa bets on technology to close inequality gap

South Africa bets on technology to close inequality gap

YouTube back up after worldwide outage

Sci & Tech

YouTube back up after worldwide outage

YouTube back up after worldwide outage

Firm partners with saccos to provide long distance travel

Sci & Tech

Firm partners with saccos to provide long distance travel

Firm partners with saccos to provide long distance travel

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.