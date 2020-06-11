×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why revamped TVET sector is cure to unemployment among youth

By Emma Seline Akinyi Okello | November 10th 2020 at 07:15:00 GMT +0300

Emma Seline Akinyi Okello, maritime expert (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Recently, on Twitter, there was an interesting poll addressed to the young Kenyans on Twitter famously known as KOT. They were to choose between taking an MBA at Stanford University or a plumbing craft course at National Youth Service.

The question here is not necessarily about the two institutions Stanford or NYS, but that of the two courses one a trade and the other an art.


The responses elicited from the poll only shows to what extent Kenyans place trade courses compared to flashy courses offered by our local universities. Many trade courses have often been given a back seat considering the reputation they command in society.

Read More

The trade courses such as electrical, carpentry, masonry, metalwork amongst others have been let down by an ailing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector that has been slowly sending them limping towards their deathbeds.

The fact that the youth and in particular women from the marginalized and underrepresented groups in the society have been exposed to wide spread unemployment and consequently poverty has been as a result of a weak TVET framework. In relation to economic development, these groups often face limited access to opportunities and public services, inadequate legal standing, poor opportunities to contribute to value addition, low benefits, and a lack of recognition of the unique and valuable role they could play in society.

It is for this same reason that the Government is on a deliberate mission to put back TVET on a higher pedestal in its education policy and strategy on a mission to produce a critical mass of well-trained human resources to implement programmes and projects identified in Kenya's Vision 2030.

(TVET) is widely considered an important tool in strengthening the school-to-work transition, reducing poverty, and achieving economic growth. The architects of the Social Development Goals (SDGs) had wisdom in incorporating TVET into the sustainable goals under quality education which have since been overlooked.

Girls’ participation in TVET can substantially help to increase their labor force participation, but it must be gender-transformative. Too many times, girls and women in Kenya have been deprived of TVET opportunities to learn and acquire skills for higher-paying professional and occupational areas often associated with men. As a result, females have been pushed to fields of TVET study that fit their social and reproductive roles while keeping them in economically disadvantaged positions.

There must be also an opportunity to break through gender stereotypes and achieve gender equality in and through TVET. The realization of the full potential of the Blue Economy requires the effective inclusion of all societal groups, especially women, youth, local communities, and marginalized/underrepresented groups.

Many international agencies such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the World Bank are advocating TVET as a lifelong learning instrument not only to strengthen the school-to-work transition but also to offer second chances to anyone at any time outside of formal education.    

There has been linear progress in the general educational attainment of girls and young women in Kenya, especially in attending school, and gender parity is almost achieved. But this improvement in girls’ and young women’s educational attainment is not reflected in the labor market and life outcomes.

The female labor force participation rate is very low compared with that of males. Where females are engaged in employment, it is mostly in the informal sector and in the occupations characterized as female.

Despite the improved access in school-level general education, access to TVET is very limited for both girls and boys. However, girls are proportionately less likely to enroll in nontraditional TVET programs outside of health-related courses.

The public expectation from the education system is that it should prepare young people in the best possible way for their introduction into the world of work.

However, the education system has not been able to offer people the right choices for their careers. Along with ensuring that all children complete basic education, attention has to slowly shift toward helping them transition into the formal economy. And, for this, more emphasis and investment in gender-transformative TVET would be beneficial.

Kenya should not miss the opportunity to capitalize on economic gains from its demographic structure. There is a large share of youth in the population, with more young women than men.

Therefore, Kenya must prepare its youth as a competitive and skilled workforce through appropriate policies and programs. Promoting young girls’ participation in TVET would be an ideal strategy. It would substantially contribute to the economy as well as reduce the gender gap by helping empower girls and women.

To this end, policies should focus on removing the barriers that limit girls’ educational choices and opportunities. Increasing investment in TVET and expanding TVET opportunities that target girls would particularly help them in their transition to work; nevertheless, it would benefit boys as well.

The situation shall not be any different in the maritime sector despite the world range of opportunities provided by the Blue economy framework.

The realization of the full potential of the Blue Economy requires the effective inclusion of all societal groups, especially women, youth, local communities, and marginalized/underrepresented groups.

The maritime sector should play an active role in strengthening the TVET institutions by providing internship opportunities and make the contribution of TVET attractive.

So as the dust settles on the debate, the grim reality remains that majority of Kenyans more so women will continue to shy away from the TVET opportunities as a result of lack of knowledge on their benefits. The TVET Authority, therefore, has a daunting task to rebrand the TVET industry in Kenya and cause a deliberate mind shift and perception towards the same by the Kenyan youth.

As we place the ultimate choice on Kenyans, the Government too has a significant role to ensure that the TVET industry is attractive and rewarding.

The writer is an expert and comments on Maritime sector.

Related Topics
TVET CS George Magogha International Labour Organization
Share this story
Previous article
Global teacher award winner Peter Tabichi bags another prize
Next article
Wanyama beats Origi in FIFA 21 warm-up ahead of Comoros clash

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tough financial guidelines for TVETs ahead of re-opening
Tough financial guidelines for TVETs ahead of re-opening

LATEST STORIES

Wanyama beats Origi in FIFA 21 warm-up ahead of Comoros clash
Wanyama beats Origi in FIFA 21 warm-up ahead of Comoros clash

CHECKPOINT

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

2 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

2 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

2 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

4 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market

The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market
Awal Mohammed 7 hours ago
The blind more likely to get virus as they rely on touch

The blind more likely to get virus as they rely on touch
Daniel Chege 8 hours ago
Magoha takes a swipe at scholars, researchers over inaction on virus

Magoha takes a swipe at scholars, researchers over inaction on virus
Augustine Oduor 10 hours ago
Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row

Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row
XN Iraki 11 hours ago

Read More

Africa must use technology to re-imagine the continent’s future

Opinion

Africa must use technology to re-imagine the continent’s future

Africa must use technology to re-imagine the continent’s future

China's new roadmap promotes own development, propels global growth

Opinion

China's new roadmap promotes own development, propels global growth

China's new roadmap promotes own development, propels global growth

Let’s talk to teenagers in fight against drug addiction

Opinion

Let’s talk to teenagers in fight against drug addiction

Let’s talk to teenagers in fight against drug addiction

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.