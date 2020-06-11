×
DIB awarded best Islamic Bank in Kenya

By Sara Okuoro | October 28th 2020 at 13:26:00 GMT +0300

Peter Makau, MD of DIB Bank Kenya.

DIB Bank Kenya Limited (DIB) has been named the best Islamic Bank in the country at the Islamic Finance News (IFN) awards for 2020.

Recognized by Global Islamic Capital Markets for the past 15 years, the Islamic Finance News awards was held virtually to honor the most accomplished businesses operating across the global Islamic finance sector.

“We are truly honored to have been named Kenya’s Best Islamic Bank for the second year in a row. Such recognition in the current challenging times evidences the success of the strategy to establish a progressive Islamic Finance franchise in the country,” said Peter Makau, DIB Bank Managing Director.

“This win comes at a time when the bank has expanded its Islamic banking services exclusively across new branches in Eastleigh and in Mombasa. This award could not be possible without the hard work and commitment from our employees, and it is their relentless passion and drive that gives me confidence that we will continue to deliver in the years to come,” he added.

DIB Bank Kenya's parent company Dubai Islamic Bank also walked away with five awards including the title of the Best Overall Islamic Bank globally.

