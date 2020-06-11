×
Trade CS Betty Maina calls for State facilities use

By Anne Atieno | October 20th 2020 at 11:34:59 GMT +0300

Trade CS Betty Maina in Eldoret (Photo: PETER OCHIENG)

Government facilities and institutions meant for use by entrepreneurs are underutilized, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade, and Enterprise Development Betty Maina has stated.

While touring different government facilities in Kisumu on Monday the CS said that she noticed that some of the government facilities she toured were underutilized, despite the facilities being well equipped.

One of the facilities includes a leather finishing facility at the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) Kisumu branch which has been lying idle despite its potential.

A few people have been relying on the facility to make shoes and bags.

The CS noted that it was important for entrepreneurs to start embracing these facilities, come out, and make use of them.

Read More

“We want to encourage more people to come out and take advantage of the facilities,” Ms. Maina noted.

According to the CS, the facilities which charge a small fee for their use were more suitable for entrepreneurs who cannot afford to purchase heavy machines for the making of their products.

“Traders who cannot get the machines can go and use the ones at the facility at a small fee,” Maina said.

She noted that the national government was very keen on industrialization and supporting small-scale businesses to grow to higher levels.

“The government is very keen on matters development and we are investing in facilities and necessary infrastructures to support our entrepreneurs,” she said.

