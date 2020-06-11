Dairy farmers targeted in new bonus plan

Dairy farmers in the country are set to start enjoying extra pay for their produce.

This follows a plan by the New Kenya Cooperatives Cremaries to start paying annual bonuses to its suppliers, Managing Director Nixon Sigei disclosed on Monday.

Sigei said the new bonus scheme to be launched next year is aimed at motivating dairy farmers to increase production and meet KCC demand following the recent modernisation of its factories.

Sigei said through the new scheme they hope to increase earnings for dairy farmers in the country and make the venture more attractive.

He made the announcement at Sotik KCC plant on Friday during a meet-the-farmers tour, the managing director said through the arrangement they will ensure KCC realise its prospects in the production of milk to meet the growing demands in the country.

The company, he said, has already piloted a quality-based payment system to rewards farmers on the quality of their milk.

He, however, pointed out that the additional pay will only be effective once the ongoing modernisation process of all KCC factories across the country is complete.