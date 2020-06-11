×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check The Standard Insider E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court dismisses attempt to stop Sh598m tax case

By Evelyn Kwamboka | October 16th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

A trading company has lost its bid to stop the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from collecting Sh598 million in unpaid taxes even as the case is pending before a tax committee.

MAT International Ltd had filed an application in court under judicial review on the apprehension that enforcement measures would be taken against it by the taxman.

High Court judge Erick Ogola, however, ruled the company was attempting to obtain orders when its appeal challenging KRA’s demand for the money was still pending before a local committee that offers an internal dispute resolution mechanism on the assessment of tax.

“This fear is misplaced and unfounded because under ICTA (Income and Corporation Tax Act), when an appeal is lodged to the local committee the collection of tax is stopped until the appeal is determined,” said the judge.

“It would therefore amount to an abuse of court process to allow two processes go on over same issues, one of whose outcome might still come back to this court for review,” he added.

Read More

Justice Ogola said the company should have waited for the committee’s outcome before rushing to court to seek for orders quashing KRA’s demand.

In the dispute, MAT International claimed to have received a demand letter from KRA dated October 14, 2009 after an audit of its 2001 and 2002 income tax returns, with a tax assessment of Sh598,183,012.

The company said it disputed the amount through its tax consultants and subsequently made proposals for settlement of the tax, which KRA rejected.

“The applicant states that it was always willing and committed to reach a fair settlement and pay tax and had even offered to pay Sh52,625,995 by a letter dated April 9, 2020,” noted the judge in the ruling.

Related Topics
Kenya Revenue Authority Erick Ogola MAT International Ltd
Share this story
Previous article
Munya disbands food authority in sector makeover
Next article
Price shock awaits coffee consumers

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How voluntary tax disclosure offers a chance for clean bill
How voluntary tax disclosure offers a chance for clean bill

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru-Raila deal killed our dreams, says furious Ruto
Uhuru-Raila deal killed our dreams, says furious Ruto

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

8 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

9 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

17 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

20 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The Casino: Where Nairobians seek treatment for STIs

The Casino: Where Nairobians seek treatment for STIs
Graham Kajilwa 11 hours ago
Dream of tallest building in Africa stuck below surface

Dream of tallest building in Africa stuck below surface
Peter Theuri 14 hours ago
Mavoko: Where land ownership dreams die

Mavoko: Where land ownership dreams die
Wainaina Wambu 15 hours ago
John Pesa and art of speaking from both sides of the mouth

John Pesa and art of speaking from both sides of the mouth
Daniel Wesangula 16 hours ago

Read More

Munya disbands food authority in sector makeover

Business

Munya disbands food authority in sector makeover

Munya disbands food authority in sector makeover

Price shock awaits coffee consumers

Business

Price shock awaits coffee consumers

Price shock awaits coffee consumers

MPs want Kebs boss to pay for faulty inspection tender

Business

MPs want Kebs boss to pay for faulty inspection tender

MPs want Kebs boss to pay for faulty inspection tender

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.