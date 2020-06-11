×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Munya suffers setback in enforcing new tea regulations

By Paul Ogemba | October 9th 2020 at 04:00:00 GMT +0300

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya (pictured) has lost a bid to stop Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) from holding elections for new directors.

Mr Munya had filed a case in court challenging the planned elections on grounds that there were no legal frameworks to guide the polls, but High Court judge Antony Mrima dismissed the suit.

The Ministry of Agriculture argued that since the court suspended operationalisation of the tea regulations published by the CS, there are no adequate legal frameworks to guide the elections and any outcome would be null and void.

Justice Mrima however said the CS and the ministry would not suffer any prejudice should the elections proceed, and that it is in the interest of thousands of tea farmers across the country to have their representatives in KTDA.

Read More

“Allowing the Cabinet secretary’s application is likely to give rise to more litigation given that operations of the Kenya Tea Development Agency Holdings Ltd will be grounded,” the judge ruled.

According to the judge, the tea farmers had previously held elections under the old regulations and the new rules as proposed by the ministry would have no bearing on the outcome.

“I find that the ministry will not suffer any damage should the elections proceed as planned,” said Justice Mrima.

“Their opposition to the elections must be weighed against the fact that the farmers have previously held their elections under rules and procedures existing in their constitutions.”

He agreed with tea farmers who are members of KTDA that they have systems under their articles of association which they have been following to hold elections every year in the absence of the regulations proposed by the Agriculture CS. 

Related Topics
Peter Munya KTDA Kenya Tea Development Agency Tea Sector
Share this story
Previous article
MPs rehearsing, to shake bones in Jerusalema challenge
Next article
In midst of cardinal scandal, Pope seeks to reassure money inspectors

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Miraa farmers get cash as body files case in court
Miraa farmers get cash as body files case in court

LATEST STORIES

If I were Ruto I would resign- Raila
If I were Ruto I would resign- Raila

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 day ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

2 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

10 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

13 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Social hall now ready to reclaim lost glory

Social hall now ready to reclaim lost glory
Harold Odhiambo 4 hours ago
Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms
Steve Mokaya 18 hours ago
Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers

Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers
Peter Theuri 19 hours ago
Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened

Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened
Dominic Omondi 20 hours ago

Read More

Safaricom leads Zuku on data

Business

Safaricom leads Zuku on data

Safaricom leads Zuku on data

Business deals push up mobile transfers

Business

Business deals push up mobile transfers

Business deals push up mobile transfers

Uchumi opens debt servicing portal

Business

Uchumi opens debt servicing portal

Uchumi opens debt servicing portal

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.