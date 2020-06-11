×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uganda Airlines flies to Nairobi

By Joe Ombuor | October 3rd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Uganda Airlines is poised to be the first African carrier to own an Airbus A330-800 when two planes on order are delivered later this year.

The long haul planes that cost $260 million (Sh28 billion) apiece will join the initial fleet of four medium-haul CRJ 900 jets.

This was revealed by the airline’s Chief Executive Cornell Muleya in Nairobi during the resumption of flights from Entebbe to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday.

Mr Mulaya said the airline had identified London, Dubai, Guangzhou and Mumbai  for international flights outside Africa once the new planes are delivered.

Read More

“We are back to the skies with big plans in the wake of Covid-19 disruptions and closure of our Entebbe hub that has lasted seven months. We are back in Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Mogadishu and Juba with phase two on course for Mombasa, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Bujumbura,” he said.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director General Captain Gilbert Kibe urged African states to do more business among themselves to boost the airlines hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We can only prosper better and help our airlines fly higher through increased intra Africa business," citing the big volume of trade between Kenya and Uganda as a good example.

Related Topics
Uganda Airlines JKIA Nairobi
Share this story
Previous article
CBK reports Sh41b surplus on foreign exchange gains
Next article
New rules to cut firms’ power use

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nairobi-Nakuru highway closed as residents hold protests
Nairobi-Nakuru highway closed as residents hold protests

LATEST STORIES

You can’t stop the hustler movement, DP tells critics
You can’t stop the hustler movement, DP tells critics

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Row over cows stolen in 2015 lands in court

Row over cows stolen in 2015 lands in court
Kennedy Gachuhi 33 minutes ago
Near death experience made me reprioritise my life

Near death experience made me reprioritise my life
Caroline Njoroge 33 minutes ago
Priest famous for building hilltops churches dies

Priest famous for building hilltops churches dies
Fred Kibor 15 hours ago
Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts

Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts
Rodgers Eshitemi 21 hours ago

Read More

JamboPay eyes stock exchange listing

Business News

JamboPay eyes stock exchange listing

JamboPay eyes stock exchange listing

Higher fuel taxes haunt consumers at the pump

Business News

Higher fuel taxes haunt consumers at the pump

Higher fuel taxes haunt consumers at the pump

CBK reports Sh41b surplus on foreign exchange gains

Business News

CBK reports Sh41b surplus on foreign exchange gains

CBK reports Sh41b surplus on foreign exchange gains

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.