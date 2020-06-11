×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CMA raises alarm over safety of Cytonn fund

By Wainaina Wambu | September 25th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Cytonn Investments Managing PartnerEdwin Dande makes his remarks when Cytonn Investments Management Plc (‘Cytonn Investments’) released their Q3’2017 unaudited results, posting impressive growth. [File, Standard]

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has raised alarm over the failure by Cytonn Investments to honour matured investors’ claims amounting to more than Sh122.8 million.

These funds are held in investment schemes that the authority does not regulate, and have been listed in a protracted legal battle between CMA and the Cytonn High Yield Fund (CHYF).

CMA had requested that the CHYF reduce its investments into Cytonn-related projects to 10 per cent of the fund’s total assets under management (AUMs) as per regulations to minimise risks and protect investors.

However, Cytonn moved to court seeking to fight the 10 per cent limit in a case that still ongoing.

The firm’s Chief Executive Edwin Dande told the court that the directive was economic sabotage.

On Tuesday, the High Court suspended CMA’s attempt to limit CHYF from not investing more than 10 per cent of funds in its portfolio and freezing any investment of the funds held in SBM Bank, pending the determination of the case.

CHYF is authorised by CMA to largely invest 80 per cent of AUMs – which consist of publicly pooled funds – in real estate assets. 

In court documents responding to Cytonn, CMA said it was receiving complaints from investors on the Cytonn High Yield Solutions and Cytonn Project Notes, which CMA does not regulate, terming them high risk.

CMA Acting Director, Marketing Operations, Abubakar Hassan Abubakar wrote to Mr Dande on Monday asking for a quick resolution to outstanding complaints.

“The authority has noted with concern ... complaints from members of the investing public. The complainants have alleged to have invested in the Cytonn High Yield Solutions and Cytonn Project Notes, investments managed by Cytonn Investments Management Ltd,” noted CMA in a letter to Cytonn.

“The authority further notes the high risks posed by the aforementioned products to the investing public and inability by Cytonn Investments Management to meet its obligations as and when they fell due.”

The CHYF is a collective investment scheme (CIS) regulated by CMA but the sponsor is Cytonn Investment Management, which is not regulated by the authority. The regulator warned that failure of compliance might lead to the loss of investor money.

Related Topics
Capital Markets Authority Cytonn Investments Cytonn High Yield Fund
Share this story
Previous article
DP Ruto hosts Msambweni aspirant Feisal, Coast MPs at Karen home [Photos]
Next article
Ship stirs trade on Lake Victoria

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ship stirs trade on Lake Victoria
Ship stirs trade on Lake Victoria

LATEST STORIES

30-minute call that shattered Ruto’s plan for duel with Raila
30-minute call that shattered Ruto’s plan for duel with Raila

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?
Kirsten Kanja 7 minutes ago
Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules

Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules
Kamau Muthoni 7 minutes ago
No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs

No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs
Stephen Rutto 7 minutes ago
Afros are a big deal

Afros are a big deal
Tony Mochama 7 minutes ago

Read More

Ship stirs trade on Lake Victoria

Business

Ship stirs trade on Lake Victoria

Ship stirs trade on Lake Victoria

Micro lenders to cast nets wide for new opportunities

Business

Micro lenders to cast nets wide for new opportunities

Micro lenders to cast nets wide for new opportunities

Report: Workers in manufacturing sector still earn less

Business

Report: Workers in manufacturing sector still earn less

Report: Workers in manufacturing sector still earn less

Treasury relaxes minimum capital rules for insurers

Business

Treasury relaxes minimum capital rules for insurers

Treasury relaxes minimum capital rules for insurers

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.