Sh250m road to boost fortunes for Dagoretti market traders

By Collins Kweyu | September 24th 2020 at 02:00:00 GMT +0300

The government has begun construction of a 3km road around Dagoretti Market in Kiambu County.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga and Kiambu Governor James Nyoro yesterday presided over the project's groundbreaking ceremony. It will cost Sh250 million.

The PS said the new road would help ease supply of goods to the crucial market that also serves residents of neighbouring Nairobi County.   

 “This project is going to give a major facelift to this market and enable traders to have an easy working environment. It’s also going to provide more employment opportunities,” said Hinga.

The project, which according to the PS will take a maximum of one year, will comprise other facilities such as security lights around the market, a stopover area for motorists, drainage and an underpass near the railway line that cuts across the area.

Despite the surrounding area being agriculturally rich, the poor state of roads has hampered delivery of produce to the market.

Governor Nyoro hinted that the county government plans to establish a leather factory that will source some of its raw material from the market.

“This is the biggest meat market in East and Central Africa and to make it generate more employment and a lot of revenue for our country and county, plans are at an advanced stage to set up a leather factory,” he said.

Hinga, meanwhile, also toured the ongoing upgrading of the Ngong Market, which he said is 96 per cent done. It will cater for 2,000 traders.

Construction works at the market began last November.

Related Topics
Kiambu County Dagoretti Market Charles Hinga
