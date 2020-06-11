Industry, training institution collaboration key to automobile, manufacturing sectors

Glory Mutungi, Chief Principal of Nairobi Technical Training Institute (NTTI) receivs a dummy of the institution's Strategic Business Plan from Dr Julius Jwan, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Vocational and technical Training, Ministry of Education.

NAIROBI, KENYA Three public technical training institutions (TTIs) have unveiled strategic business plans as part of their ongoing upgrade to become Centers of Excellence (CoE).

The upgrade for the TVET institutions is part of a joint Kenyan-German initiative for Youth Employment that aims to provide young people with employment opportunities through practical, industry-led vocational training.

To strengthen their capacity to successfully implement the pioneering cooperative (dual), vocational training model, the TTIs developed the strategic business plans.

The participatory approach involved the TTI principals, staff from the training institutions, representatives from TVET Authority, the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training, and various experts from the private sector, led by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

The Kenyan and German governments agreed to establish the Sustainable Economic Development – Promotion of Youth Employment and TVET as a new priority area of their development cooperation.

One of the major objectives under the programme is to establish CoEs in Industrial Mechatronics at Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Automotive Mechatronics at Nairobi Technical Training Institute (NTTI), and Autobody Building Technology at Thika Technical Training Institute (TTTI).

Cumulatively, the initiative implemented through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and KfW Development Bank will see €28.4 Million invested in the first phase.

This includes the cost of equipping the CoEs with modern training equipment. New competency-based curricula (level 6) have been developed in close cooperation with the industry to ensure hands-on learning for the trainees.

Additionally, the training of trainers who will train in the three courses is ongoing. Leading Kenyan and international companies will cooperate with the three technical training institutions and provide industry-based training and mentorship which covers about 50 percent of the training duration under the newly developed curricula.

“TVET is a super enabler of the Big Four Agenda and Vision 2030. We have to establish TVET as a pathway of learning for learners to appreciate it’s value. Besides, we have to develop a culture of training with the industry rather than training for the industry. We must also deliberately create continuous professional development for our trainers… I am excited about the launch of strategic business plans. That means within the training, there is an embedded component of entrepreneurial skills and enhancing business in the country,” said Dr. Julius Jwan, Permanent Secretary for the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training, when lauding the support from the German government initiative.

“The key to making TVET successful is to create important linkages between the players. Creating linkages in TVET is a triple win. The private sector wins as they participate in the training process, receive graduates that are qualified, and don’t have to invest in retraining them. The students receive experience and a qualification that is incomparable. It is also beneficial for the public sector because part of the training, including the cost, is borne by industry. As a development partner, we support building these links,” said Thomas Wimmer, Germany’s Deputy Ambassador.

The training model will allow TTIs to create strong partnerships with industry and offer them continuous access to diversely talented and highly motivated technicians, ‘made in Kenya’ and tailored to the industry needs.