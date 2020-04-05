Uganda, Tanzania sign agreement for construction of crude oil pipeline

SEE ALSO: Uganda, Total reach agreement bringing crude pipeline construction closerUganda has not given a date for when construction of the pipeline will begin but said last year that once construction begins, it would take 2-1/2 to three years to complete. The agreement on the pipeline construction comes days after French oil company Total said it had reached an agreement with Uganda protecting its rights and obligations in the pipeline’s construction and operation - known as the host government agreement. Total is the major shareholder in Uganda’s oilfields after agreeing in April to buy Tullow Oil’s entire stake in the jointly held onshore fields in Uganda for $575 million. Tullow said last week it was confident of finalising the sale in the fourth quarter of this year.
