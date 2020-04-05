';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Total signs $14.9b debt financing for Mozambique project

By Reuters | July 19th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

French oil major Total has signed a $14.9 billion (Sh1.6 trillion) senior debt financing agreement for its massive liquefied natural gas project (LNG) in Mozambique, the biggest project financing ever in Africa.

The project includes the development of gas fields in the Offshore Area 1 concession, and construction of a two-train liquefaction plant with a capacity of 13.1 million tonnes.

Chief Financial Officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire said Friday the signing, which secures the majority of the project’s total investment of $20 billion (Sh2.1 trillion), shows financial institutions have confidence in the future of LNG in Mozambique.

Related Topics
Total Mozambique
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Papa Shirandula: Towering thespian who made us laugh
Papa Shirandula: Towering thespian who made us laugh

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Gloomy year ahead under Covid-19 cloud

Gloomy year ahead under Covid-19 cloud
The man with nine lives

The man with nine lives
The fall of powerful mayor who now lives on handouts

The fall of powerful mayor who now lives on handouts
Ghosts of former Luhya MPs haunt their successors

Ghosts of former Luhya MPs haunt their successors

Read More

State retires over 2,000 civil servants amid cash crunch

Business

State retires over 2,000 civil servants amid cash crunch

State retires over 2,000 civil servants amid cash crunch
TikTok deletes videos for flouting rules

Business

TikTok deletes videos for flouting rules

Coronavirus: TikTok deletes 29,000 rule-breaking videos
Mining firms stuck with coal pits the world needs, but few want

Business

Mining firms stuck with coal pits the world needs, but few want

Mining firms stuck with coal pits the world needs, but few want
Business closures, lay-offs cost government Sh153b

Business

Business closures, lay-offs cost government Sh153b

Business closures, lay-offs cost Treasury Sh153b tax
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.