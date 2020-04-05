';
Coronavirus: TikTok deletes 29,000 rule-breaking videos

By BBC | July 19th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

TikTok says it has deleted about 29,000 coronavirus-related videos that broke its rules in Europe alone since the beginning of 2020.

The video-sharing app says it does not allow misinformation that could harm an individual’s health or public safety.

It said about 3,000 of them contained medical misinformation and described the numbers as “low-level”.

The number of coronavirus-themed videos breaking the rules has fallen every month, since a peak in March, it said.

