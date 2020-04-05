Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyber-attack this week

SEE ALSO: Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hackedThe company added that it was continuing to assess whether the attackers were able to access private data of the targeted accounts. The high-profile accounts that were hacked also included rapper Kanye West, Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber Technologies Inc and Apple Inc. Twitter reiterated that it was working with impacted account owners. The FBI’s San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the hacking, with many Washington lawmakers also calling for an accounting of how it happened. The law enforcement agency said that cyber attackers committed cryptocurrency fraud in the incident. Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency.