';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Polytechnic to pioneer training in scaffolding

By Philip Mwakio | July 16th 2020 at 10:03:34 GMT +0300

The Kabete National Polytechnic is now Kenya’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in scaffolding.

Scaffolds are structures on the outside of buildings under construction, repair or cleaning that workmen stand on. They mostly comprise of wooden planks and metal poles, and are widely used to get access heights.

The project is being implemented by various partners, including the Kenya Federation of Master Builders (KFMB), Kenya Private Sector Alliance and Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions, in conjunction with two German institutions; the Chamber of Skilled Crafts Frankfurt Rhein-Main and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce Giessen-Friedberg.

“The project aims at introducing a more demand-driven and practice-oriented vocational training to improve the employability of young people in Kenya,” said KFMB Technical Director David Jomeli.

SEE ALSO: How a 50km road project built property millionaires

Under the Kenya Initiative for Vocational Training and Education project, the initiative will support the implementation of needs-based and practice-oriented training courses that combine theoretical and practical training.

Profession

Jomeli, who is also managing director of a Mombasa-based company - David Malidadi Construction and Supplies - said scaffold work was usually done by masons, carpenters or painters preparing temporary working platforms for access purposes.

“(Scaffolding) wasn’t an own professional occupation in Kenya up to now. It is found in the curriculum of technical vocational education and training programmes, but was mostly only a unit of about four hours, which introduced the topic briefly,” he said.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) in defining professional occupations relevant for the construction industries in Kenya in February 2016, identified 59 professional fields, he added.

SEE ALSO: Pensioners' reprieve as Sh26b suit withdrawn

“Scaffolding is one of them and NCA has developed a draft occupational standard for scaffolding.”

In partnership with NCA, Kabete Polytechnic conducted a training needs assessment for scaffolding, health and safety and thereafter conducted workshops for trainers and instructors of several technical training institutions and industries aimed at informing syllabus development and the establishment of the CoE.

The polytechnic already received scaffold equipment through the support of the Chamber of Skilled Crafts Frankfurt.  

The concept of a CoE allows the polytechnic to offer training courses for student programmes and be a link to industries by offering tailor-made programmes.  

[email protected]    

SEE ALSO: Expectations high as Sh6b project kicks off

Related Topics
Real Estate Kabete National Polytechnic Centre of Excellence Scaffolding
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

So you want to own rental property?
So you want to own rental property?

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19 infections up by 421
Covid-19 infections up by 421

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why civil society has no reason to reject the BBI

Why civil society has no reason to reject the BBI
Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again

Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again
What’s on the menu? Hotels serve up deals to woo visitors

What’s on the menu? Hotels serve up deals to woo visitors
Jobs data shows Kibaki was corporate and Uhuru is a hustler’s president

Jobs data shows Kibaki was corporate and Uhuru is a hustler’s president

Read More

Badi, Sonko war of words escalate over Westland’s grabbed land

Home & Away

Badi, Sonko war of words escalate over Westland’s grabbed land

Badi, Sonko war of words escalate over Westland’s grabbed land
Covid-19 hastens death of the office

Home & Away

Covid-19 hastens death of the office

Covid-19 hastens death of the office
Why street vendors belong in the modern city

Home & Away

Why street vendors belong in the modern city

Why street vendors belong in the modern city
State not keen to demolish Langata houses

Home & Away

State not keen to demolish Langata houses

State not keen to demolish Langata houses
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.