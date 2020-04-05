CoB directs Waiguru to comply with budget law

SEE ALSO: Waiguru cries for help over budget cutsNyakang’o noted that draft budget estimates from the county did not adopt a programme-based framework, which is required in the Public Finance Management Act, 2012. “The PFM Act requires county governments to implement programme-based budgets linking available resources to the achievement of set objectives and outcomes,” Nyakango noted. The county had included a Kenya Devolution Support Project (KDSP) level 2 allocation of Sh146,608,512 in the budget as a revenue source, yet it is not contained in the County Allocation Revenue Bill, 2020. “We advise the county to ensure the revenue estimates are revised in compliance with allocations contained in the County Allocation Bill to avoid any budget deficit,” the CoB warned. Budget estimates presented to the CoB also showed Sh2.97 billion, which is 56.2 per cent of the total revenue, was to be allocated to personnel emoluments, but it is above the ceiling provided in law.
"The PFM Act sets a limit on county government expenditure on wages and benefits at 35 per cent of the county's total revenue. We advise the county to ensure compliance with the legal limit on personnel emoluments expenditure," Nyakang'o advised. Waiguru's government also failed to provide information on the projects to be undertaken and their geographical location. Accountability "The county should provide sufficient information of all the projects in the budget to enhance openness and accountability in line with the constitution," the CoB demanded. Budget allocation to some departments also deviated from the ceilings contained in the County Fiscal Strategy Paper, 2019 without appropriate explanations.