';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Huawei faces ban in Britain, uncertainty swirls over timing, extent

By Reuters | July 14th 2020 at 11:43:26 GMT +0300

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network on Tuesday in a momentous decision that will delight Washington, dismay Beijing and signal the end of a two-decade long partnership with the country’s biggest mobile operator.

The United States has pushed Johnson to reverse his January decision to grant Huawei a limited role in 5G, saying the Chinese company is a security risk.

The debate has played out against a backdrop of a crackdown in Hong Kong and questions about China’s handling of coronavirus, damaging relations between London and Beijing.

Britain’s National Security Council (NSC), chaired by Johnson, will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss Huawei. Media Secretary Oliver Dowden will then announce a decision to the House of Commons later in the day.

SEE ALSO: From the Moon to Mars: China's march across space

The immediate excuse for the about turn in policy is the impact of new U.S. sanctions on chip technology, which London says affects Huawei’s ability to remain a reliable supplier.

Huawei and its customers, who include BT, Vodafone and Three, are waiting to see how extensive the new ban will be and how quickly it will be implemented, with hundreds of millions of pounds riding on the outcome.

BT boss Philip Jansen said on Monday the company needed at least five years, and ideally seven, to remove Huawei.

“If we get to a situation where things need to go very, very fast, then you are into a situation where potentially service for 24 million BT Group mobile customers is put into question - outages,” he said.

If the ban were extended to all mobile and fixed-line networks, including legacy equipment, more than a decade would be needed, he said.

SEE ALSO: Sino-African ties, seen through a Tanzanian businessman's eyes

Vodafone said removing all Huawei gear would cost it in the “single figure billions” of pounds.

Huawei, which has always denied U.S. claims that it could spy for Beijing, has said the implications of the sanctions are not yet clear, and it has urged Britain to wait.

China has indicated that banning one of its flagship global technology companies would have far-reaching ramifications.

Its ambassador to Britain has said a U-turn on Huawei would damage Britain’s image and it would have to “bear the consequences” if it treated China as a hostile country.

Related Topics
Huawei China
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days

LATEST STORIES

Counties still can’t test four months after virus struck
Counties still can’t test four months after virus struck

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Let’s face the truth of living a lie on graft war

Let’s face the truth of living a lie on graft war
Concern as vultures continue to drop dead from the skies of Mara reserve

Concern as vultures continue to drop dead from the skies of Mara reserve
My Sh50 startup journey

My Sh50 startup journey
I struck gold after 15 failed businesses

I struck gold after 15 failed businesses

Read More

Top US aide expects tough action on TikTok, WeChat

Sci & Tech

Top US aide expects tough action on TikTok, WeChat

Top US aide expects tough action on TikTok, WeChat
LinkedIn sued over allegation it secretly reads Apple users' clipboard content

Sci & Tech

LinkedIn sued over allegation it secretly reads Apple users' clipboard content

LinkedIn sued over allegation it secretly reads Apple users' clipboard content
Firm bans, then un-bans TikTok app from employee mobile devices

Sci & Tech

Firm bans, then un-bans TikTok app from employee mobile devices

Firm bans, then un-bans TikTok app from employee mobile devices
Facebook embraces remote work.

Sci & Tech

Facebook embraces remote work.

Facebook embraces remote work outside Silicon Valley
Feedback