';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Domestic flights take to skies after Covid-19 restrictions

By Philip Mwakio | July 14th 2020 at 11:01:57 GMT +0300

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala (pictured above) is expected to preside over the reception ceremony at the Moi International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday to welcome local flights that are taking to the skies for the first time after the government eased Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The move comes hours after Madaraka Express passenger train resumed services from Nairobi to Mombasa and back with reduced capacities. 
 
President Uhuru Kenyatta in his last state of the nation address on Covid-19 pandemic announced that domestic flights would resume operation on July 15 subject to virus prevention protocols.

President Uhuru had said that the new guidelines must be approved by both the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

SEE ALSO: Community mental health services vital in addressing crises

KQ has deployed an Embraer plane for inaugural Nairobi-Mombasa trip.

International passenger flights will resume operations on August 1 in measures to cushion the aviation sector that has been hammered by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Balala, according to an itinerary by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), seen by the Standard Digital will welcome the first flight from Nairobi operated by National carrier, Kenya Airways around mid-day.

Other flights expected to touch down at MIA include those operated by low cost carriers Jambojet and Fly540.

KTB Chief Executive Officer, Dr Betty Radier will be in Kisumu together with Kisumu Gorvenor Prof Anyang Nyongo to welcome another KQ flight from Nairobi.

SEE ALSO: Ensure the poor have access to basic needs

All international flights to and from Kenya were suspended on March 25 in measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Kenya Airways had grounded almost all its operations save for cargo and government-approved repatriation flights.

Balala and his Transport counterpart James Macharia  had toured the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and MIA to access the readiness of the facilities to flights.

Related Topics
Najib Balala Covid-19 Domestic flights James Macharia
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Youth step up to meet demand for ICU beds
Youth step up to meet demand for ICU beds

LATEST STORIES

Counties still can’t test four months after virus struck
Counties still can’t test four months after virus struck

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Let’s face the truth of living a lie on graft war

Let’s face the truth of living a lie on graft war
Concern as vultures continue to drop dead from the skies of Mara reserve

Concern as vultures continue to drop dead from the skies of Mara reserve
My Sh50 startup journey

My Sh50 startup journey
I struck gold after 15 failed businesses

I struck gold after 15 failed businesses

Read More

Potato farmers count losses

Business News

Potato farmers count losses

Potato farmers count losses
Pain for motorists as fuel prices shoot up

Business News

Pain for motorists as fuel prices shoot up

Pain for motorists as fuel prices shoot up
South Africa's economy to shrink 6.9 per cent in 2020

Business News

South Africa's economy to shrink 6.9 per cent in 2020

South Africa's economy to shrink 6.9 per cent in 2020 - S&P Global Ratings
Huduma centers to be closed down temporarily

Business News

Huduma centers to be closed down temporarily

Huduma centers to be closed down temporarily
Feedback