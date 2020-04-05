Domestic flights take to skies after Covid-19 restrictions

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his last state of the nation address on Covid-19 pandemic announced that domestic flights would resume operation on July 15 subject to virus prevention protocols. President Uhuru had said that the new guidelines must be approved by both the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).
SEE ALSO: Community mental health services vital in addressing crisesKQ has deployed an Embraer plane for inaugural Nairobi-Mombasa trip. International passenger flights will resume operations on August 1 in measures to cushion the aviation sector that has been hammered by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Balala, according to an itinerary by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), seen by the Standard Digital will welcome the first flight from Nairobi operated by National carrier, Kenya Airways around mid-day. Other flights expected to touch down at MIA include those operated by low cost carriers Jambojet and Fly540. KTB Chief Executive Officer, Dr Betty Radier will be in Kisumu together with Kisumu Gorvenor Prof Anyang Nyongo to welcome another KQ flight from Nairobi.