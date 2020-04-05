';
More tourist hotels to reopen this week

By Philip Mwakio | July 13th 2020 at 05:46:33 GMT +0300

Bobby Kamani MD Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa
As lockdown restrictions in key source markets in Europe begin to ease, star rated hotels at the Kenyan Coast eyeing both local and international guests have set up re-opening dates.

In South Coast, five star Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa hotels has confirmed that it shall be opening its doors to guests on Friday.

''We have used the last three months to carry out refurbishments and upgrades to the property,'' Mr Bobby Kamani, Managing Director said.

Kamani added that they have enquiries from regular hotel guests who are long stay clients ,some of whom want to check in on August 1 this year.

He said that they have taken all the necessary steps as prescribed by the Health Ministry to ensure that all their guests and staff remain safe from Covid-19 infections.

''As long as every Kenyan and visitors to this magnificent country remains individually responsible by taking all necessary precautions and as long as the hospitality industry strictly adheres to protocols already in place by Health Ministry ,tourism can once again thrive in Kenya. We remain hopeful and optimistic,'' Kamani said.
The Baobab Beach Resort also in the South will be opening its doors to guests on August 1 according to General Manager, Silvester Mbandi said.
''We have been working on finalising all the standard operating procedures and protocols .We will share more on our future plans under the new normal,'' Mbandi said.

In Mombasa County, the management of Plaza Beach Hotel, a three star boutique hotel announced it has tested all its hotel workers prior to opening later in the week.

''After we certify all our staff are free of Covid-19, we shall train them on the new operating procedures to align them with set standards in a post Covid- 19 era ,'' Denis Gwaro, General Manager said.

The Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch Executive officer, Dr Sam Ikwaye said that hotels reopening brings hope not just for the economic recovery across the country but for needed holiday.

''The announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta that local flights can start operations this week to be followed next month by international flights is welcome news to the hospitality industry that has suffered heavily as a result over the past few months,'' Ikwaye said.

