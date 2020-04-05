More tourist hotels to reopen this week

SEE ALSO: Coronavirus leaves Spain's interior a tourist desertHe said that they have taken all the necessary steps as prescribed by the Health Ministry to ensure that all their guests and staff remain safe from Covid-19 infections. ''As long as every Kenyan and visitors to this magnificent country remains individually responsible by taking all necessary precautions and as long as the hospitality industry strictly adheres to protocols already in place by Health Ministry ,tourism can once again thrive in Kenya. We remain hopeful and optimistic,'' Kamani said.
The Baobab Beach Resort also in the South will be opening its doors to guests on August 1 according to General Manager, Silvester Mbandi said.
''We have been working on finalising all the standard operating procedures and protocols .We will share more on our future plans under the new normal,'' Mbandi said. In Mombasa County, the management of Plaza Beach Hotel, a three star boutique hotel announced it has tested all its hotel workers prior to opening later in the week. ''After we certify all our staff are free of Covid-19, we shall train them on the new operating procedures to align them with set standards in a post Covid- 19 era ,'' Denis Gwaro, General Manager said. The Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch Executive officer, Dr Sam Ikwaye said that hotels reopening brings hope not just for the economic recovery across the country but for needed holiday.