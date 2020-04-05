';
City taps to run dry as repairs on water plant start

By Josphat Thiong'o | July 9th 2020 at 08:54:00 GMT +0300

Major parts of Nairobi will from today experience dry taps due to the shutdown of Ng’ethu treatment works.

The interruption in water supply will commence at 6am today to Friday, July 10, 6pm.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said the shutdown would allow for repair works at Mwagu water intake along Chania river, from where raw water is abstracted to Ngethu Water Treatment works.

Nahashon Muguna, NCWSC managing director, said the damage was caused by the heavy rains experienced recently and that this presents a grim situation for the city because Ng’ethu supplies 85 per cent of water to Nairobi. It is designed to treat water with less turbidity.

“While very effort is being made to restore the supply of water as soon as possible, we urge all residents in the affected areas to use water sparingly,” said Muguna.

The interruption will affect the Nairobi Central District, University of Nairobi, Coca Cola factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, EPZ-Athi River, South B and South C. The whole of Industrial area, Mlango Kubwa, Mathare, Eastleigh, Moi Airbase, Huruma, Kariobangi and Pangani will also be affected.

Maringo, Buruburu, Bahati, Outer-Ring, Baba Dogo, Dandora, Umoja, Donholm, Fedha and surrounding areas will also experience dry taps.

