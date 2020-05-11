Agency embarks on fixing Nairobi water problem

Aerial view of the damaged pipes from Sasumua dam

Assessment to the extent of damage by floods on one of the key water sources to Nairobi City has commenced.In a statement to newsrooms, the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) said it last week mobilised resources to Sasumua Dam Water Treatment Works, to assess the damage caused by floods and landslides that have drastically affected normal water supply in Nairobi County.The Sasumua-Kabete pipeline supplies water to the city of Nairobi-which receives a daily supply of 61 Million litres per day. The agency says the pipeline was cut off following a massive landslide, which occurred in Karemenu River, inside Kieni Forest in the Aberdare Ranges.“Approximately 600 metres of the existing water transmission pipeline was damaged extensively by ravaging landslides along Karemenu River located in the Aberdare Ranges, Kieni forest, affecting the upper side of Nairobi County,” reads the statement.“Accessing the site of the damage has been a challenge to our team due to multiple landslides which have occurred adjacent to the pipeline route leading to damaged access roads, hampering the swift repair works to the water transmission pipeline. As a result, the safety of our personnel assessing the site is not assured.”AWWDA, in conjunction with the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), has mobilized a team and adequate resources to undertake remedial works including construction of an access road for the prompt delivery of materials and equipment’s to site. The team of engineers is concurrently working on emergency repair works to restore water supply.“We ask for patience as we work towards reinstating water supply to the affected areas in Nairobi. We apologise for any inconvenience incurred because of this,” said Michael Thuita - CEO Athi Water Works Development Agency.The water shortage has hit areas such as Waiyaki Way, Naivasha road, Kangemi, Lavington, Westlands, Parklands, M.P.Shah Hospital, Agha Khan Hospital, and ILRI, Upper hill, Kilimani, Nairobi Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital, and Community.Other areas affected include University of Nairobi main campus hall of residence, Upper and Lower Kabete campus, University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University Parklands law campuses.Estates around the Kenyatta market, Kibera, Langata, Jamhuri, Ngando, Riruta/Satelite, Dagoretti Corner, Kawangware and the areas along Langata, Madaraka Estate, Mbagathi and Ngong roads, Karen have also not been spared.

