Embracing tech in the new normal to mitigate the spread COVID-19
E-commerce is turning out to be a vital tool that is aiding to curb the spread of the virus. It is laudable that more and more Kenyans are heeding to the government's call to stay at home thus in order to adapt to this new life, technology has become of critical essence. With the threat of outdoor exposure to this disease, Kenyans have embraced e-commerce to ensure a safe way of creating much advocated for social distance. This move has seen various e-commerce players affect a raft of measures to protect consumers even as the demand for their services continues to soar high. Glovo, a technology company that links motorcycle riders to consumers wishing to buy and deliver products in Kenya effected a number of new measures in their operations in a move to ensure the safety of consumers and their riders. These included signatureless delivery hence customers no longer have to sign for orders upon delivery, no contact delivery drop-offs which allows customers to request that orders be dropped at a particular place of their choosing and digital payment in order to limit direct contact between customers and couriers. Being a critical enabler in this crisis, all e-commerce platforms have to realize that thousands of Kenyans are today entrusting them in the quest to wade through these tough times. Therefore it is of significant importance that every player in the sector upholds safety of every delivery they make as a paramount concern in the delivery process,
The ripple effect of this pandemic in Kenya is massive and it is slowly ravaging the gains in many sectors of the economy thus we all have to utilize all our resources to contain and mitigate it. With confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients sadly growing in the country each passing day it will be imperative for businesses to innovate and provide alternative online platforms for shopping as the numbers of walk-ins are slowly but very steadily going to reduce. It is important for organizations to respond and adapt to consumer needs during this time and deliver keeping in mind our overall goal of fighting this virus.
Even as we strive to embrace technology in this fight, let's all adhere to measures initiated by the government, the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the advice of other authorized public health authorities. The writer is Priscilla Muhiu, Africa Head of Marketing and Growth, Glovo.
