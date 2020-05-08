Uganda will receive an emergency loan worth $491.5 million (Sh52 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help cushion its economy from the impact of the coronavirus.
IMF said in a statement on Wednesday that key sectors of the East African economy such as tourism have taken a heavy blow from the crisis.
The effect has been compounded by a lockdown of the entire population to curb the spread of the virus.
“The weakening economic conditions emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic have put significant pressures on revenue collection, expenditure, reserves and the exchange rate, creating urgent large external and fiscal financing needs,” the IMF said.