Nyongo sacks education executive, suspends several senior staff

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyango Nyong'o has sacked County Education Executive Member Dr. Obiero Ogone and sent several senior staff on compulsory leave in the latest county changes.The changes come as the governor moved fast to tighten his administration's grip in the wake of challenges induced by Corona Pandemic that remains a ' serious health hazard.'Nyong'o appointed former Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association National chairman Mr. John Awiti as the new Education Executive.Awiti who hails from Kisumu West, Constituency, contested for a Parliamentary seat in the last general elections on ODM ticket and lost to incumbent John Olago Aluoch.Since then he has been in the political cold scouting for new job openings until on Monday when luck came calling as the governor nominated him to the new position.He takes over from Dr. Ogone whose performance has been relatively fair but went down after he failed to ensure prompt disbursement over bursaries to schools this year.

