Youth Fund CEO stays put as Mucheru appoints acting boss
SEE ALSO: Youth Fund CEO kicked out, CS picks new one“The board resorted to voting, a move that can be challenged. The influencing of board members to vote in a certain direction is regrettable and unacceptable. This matter should be handled in a proper way. The coming days will be critical for the organisation,” he said. In a meeting held on April 27, 2020, the board resolved not to renew Moriasi’s contract and instead opted to appoint one in an acting capacity. However, the board took cognisance of the fact that the CEO had registered significant milestones in improving the performance of the Fund since it was established.
