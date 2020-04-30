Maize imports drop amid rise in Kenya’s overall import bill
For instance, sugar, molasses and honey imports increased by 53.6 per cent and 16 per cent respectively. And even as coffee farmers continued to complain about not getting value for the product, the country last year exported 448,000 tonnes of the commodity, up from 447,000 previously Earnings from unroasted coffee exports, however, went down by 12.1 per cent to Sh20.3 billion last year. The decline in earnings was as a result of the drop in prices in the international market by 19.7 per cent, with the product selling at Sh417.7 per kilo. Tea exports, on the other hand, posted a decline for the second year in a row, with sales falling 5.6 per cent. Prices at the international market fell by 13.7 per cent to sell at Sh 238.8 per kilo. The manufacturing industry also took a hit, with some key exports such as cement also registering drops. The country's cement exports, for example, fell by more than a half from 1.4 million tonnes in 2018 to 617,000 tonnes last year, while the quantities of iron and steel exports increased by 35.2 per cent to 149,300 tonnes. Export earnings from titanium ores and concentrates and leather declined from Sh15.4 billion and Sh4.4 billion in 2018 respectively to Sh13.9 billion and Sh2.9 billion last year. The livestock industry had a good year, though, registering a 69.1 per cent increase in the export of hides and skins, with a kilo selling at Sh91.5 last year compared to Sh 54.1 in 2018. The country exports more food and beverages with the sector accounting for 44.2 per cent of total domestic export earnings.
